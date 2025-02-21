NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack on Friday (February 21) as the racing action of the season’s second weekend kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective qualifying to set the starting grid before Saturday's doubleheader in Hampton, Georgia. The NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race is set to begin at 3 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 5 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will be on the track in qualifying on Saturday (February 22).

The weather forecast on Friday at Atlanta predicted sunny with an afternoon high temperature of 44 degrees and zero chance of rain on Friday.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR second and third tier series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, Feb. 21, 2024

Garage open

10 am ET – 5 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

1:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET – 6:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Truck Series race qualifying will be available on FS1, and Xfinity will be live on FS1.

Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Joey Gase #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Carson Ware #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - CJ McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

