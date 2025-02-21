  • home icon
  NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:31 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack on Friday (February 21) as the racing action of the season’s second weekend kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective qualifying to set the starting grid before Saturday's doubleheader in Hampton, Georgia. The NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race is set to begin at 3 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 5 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will be on the track in qualifying on Saturday (February 22).

The weather forecast on Friday at Atlanta predicted sunny with an afternoon high temperature of 44 degrees and zero chance of rain on Friday.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR second and third tier series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, Feb. 21, 2024

Garage open

10 am ET – 5 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

1:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET – 6:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Truck Series race qualifying will be available on FS1, and Xfinity will be live on FS1.

Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #35 - Joey Gase
  23. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  24. #41 - Sam Mayer
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #44 - Brennan Poole
  27. #45 - Mason Massey
  28. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  29. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  30. #53 - Mason Maggio
  31. #54 - Taylor Gray
  32. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  33. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  34. #74 - Carson Ware
  35. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  36. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #92 - CJ McLaughlin
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Edited by Yash Soni
