NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA teams are scheduled to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23, as the racing action of the season’s 13th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.5-mile-long track.
The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:30 pm ET and 2:30 pm ET, respectively, before the 100-lap main event at 6 pm ET.
The Truck Series teams will also take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event at 8:30 pm ET.
The weather forecast for Friday in Charlotte is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Friday, May 23, 2025
Garage open
1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series
10:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series
9 am ET – 11 pm ET: ARCA Series
Track activity
1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Series practice
2:30 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: ARCA Series qualifying
3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice
4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
6 pm ET: ARCA Race (100 laps & 150 miles)
8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)
Friday’s NASCAR track action at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.
North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Entry List
Here’s the entry list for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
- #02 - Stefan Parsons
- #07 - BJ McLeod
- #1 - Brandon Jones
- #2 - Cody Dennison
- #5 - Toni Breidinger
- #7 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Grant Enfinger
- #11 - Corey Heim
- #13 - Jake Garcia
- #15 - Tanner Gray
- #17 - Gio Ruggiero
- #18 - Tyler Ankrum
- #19 - Daniel Hemric
- #22 - Mason Maggio
- #26 - Dawson Sutton
- #33 - Frankie Muniz
- #34 - Layne Riggs
- #38 - Chandler Smith
- #42 - Matt Mills
- #44 - Ross Chastain
- #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
- #52 - Stewart Friesen
- #56 - Timmy Hill
- #66 - Luke Fenhaus
- #71 - Rajah Caruth
- #75 - Parker Kligerman
- #76 - Spencer Boyd
- #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
- #81 - Connor Mosack
- #88 - Matt Crafton
- #90 - Justin Carroll
- #91 - Jack Wood
- #98 - Ty Majeski
- #99 - Ben Rhodes
