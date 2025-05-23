  • home icon
  • NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 23, 2025 13:00 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600-Practice - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA teams are scheduled to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23, as the racing action of the season’s 13th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.5-mile-long track.

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:30 pm ET and 2:30 pm ET, respectively, before the 100-lap main event at 6 pm ET.

The Truck Series teams will also take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event at 8:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast for Friday in Charlotte is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 23, 2025

Garage open

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

10:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series

9 am ET – 11 pm ET: ARCA Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: ARCA Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Race (100 laps & 150 miles)

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR track action at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Stefan Parsons
  2. #07 - BJ McLeod
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Kyle Busch
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #22 - Mason Maggio
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #44 - Ross Chastain
  21. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #56 - Timmy Hill
  24. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  29. #81 - Connor Mosack
  30. #88 - Matt Crafton
  31. #90 - Justin Carroll
  32. #91 - Jack Wood
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes
Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
