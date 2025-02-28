NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 2.356-mile-long road course on Friday, February 28, as the racing action of the season’s third weekend kicks off at Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in the practice and qualifying to set the starting grid before Saturday's (March 1) main event in Austin, Texas. The NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is set to begin at 5 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 6 pm ET.

Whereas the NASCAR Cup Series teams will return on the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday at Circuit of the Americas predicted partly cloudy, high temperature of 77 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at Xfinity qualifying.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR second-tier series races at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:05 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Xfinity Series race practice and qualifying session will be available on the CW app.

Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the Focused Health 250 at COTA:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Alex Labbe #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Ross Chastain #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Carson Hocevar #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - William Byron #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Riley Herbst #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

