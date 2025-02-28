  • home icon
  NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 28, 2025 13:40 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA (Source: Getty Images)

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 2.356-mile-long road course on Friday, February 28, as the racing action of the season’s third weekend kicks off at Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in the practice and qualifying to set the starting grid before Saturday's (March 1) main event in Austin, Texas. The NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is set to begin at 5 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 6 pm ET.

Whereas the NASCAR Cup Series teams will return on the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday at Circuit of the Americas predicted partly cloudy, high temperature of 77 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at Xfinity qualifying.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR second-tier series races at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:05 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Xfinity Series race practice and qualifying session will be available on the CW app.

Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the Focused Health 250 at COTA:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Alex Labbe
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Ross Chastain
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Carson Hocevar
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - William Byron
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Riley Herbst
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Corey Heim
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton
  21. #26 - Dean Thompson
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #32 - Austin Green
  26. #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #41 - Sam Mayer
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #45 - Brad Perez
  32. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  33. #50 - Preston Pardus
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #53 - TBA
  36. #54 - Taylor Gray
  37. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  38. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  39. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  40. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  41. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

