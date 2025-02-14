  • home icon
NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 12:34 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

NASCAR’s all-four national series are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Friday (February 14) as the opening weekend’s action continues.

After two days of Daytona 500 qualifying, the NASCAR Cup Series teams will participate in their second practice session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET.

The Xfinity Series teams will begin their 2025 season with the practice session ahead of Saturday’s qualifying and main event. Meanwhile, Truck Series drivers will take part in qualifying followed by the Fresh From Florida 250 to start the season.

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also take part in the qualifying race before the main race on Saturday (Feb. 15).

The weather forecast on Friday at Daytona predicted sunny with a high temperature of 74 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the 100-lap Truck race.

Complete NASCAR's Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR all top-three national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, February 14, 2025

Garage Open

9:30 am ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

12 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (100 laps and 250 miles)

United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #5 - Kris Wright
  6. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  13. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Ryan Truex
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - TBA
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #92 - C. J. McLaughlin
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

