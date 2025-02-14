NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

NASCAR’s all-four national series are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Friday (February 14) as the opening weekend’s action continues.

Ad

After two days of Daytona 500 qualifying, the NASCAR Cup Series teams will participate in their second practice session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET.

The Xfinity Series teams will begin their 2025 season with the practice session ahead of Saturday’s qualifying and main event. Meanwhile, Truck Series drivers will take part in qualifying followed by the Fresh From Florida 250 to start the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also take part in the qualifying race before the main race on Saturday (Feb. 15).

The weather forecast on Friday at Daytona predicted sunny with a high temperature of 74 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the 100-lap Truck race.

Complete NASCAR's Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR all top-three national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Ad

Friday, February 14, 2025

Garage Open

9:30 am ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

12 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (100 laps and 250 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Carson Kvapil (R) #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye (R) #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes (R) #18 - William Sawalich (R) #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Ryan Truex #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Jordan Anderson #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Nick Sanchez (R) #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray (R) #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch (R) #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - C. J. McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"