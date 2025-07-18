NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards teams are scheduled to compete at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, as the racing action of the season’s 21st action-packed weekend will kick off at the one-mile-long track.The ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:40 p.m. ET and 2:40 p.m. ET, respectively, before the 150-lap main event at 5 p.m. ET.The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series drivers will return on Saturday, (July 19).The weather forecast for Dover Motor Speedway predicts a partly cloudy day with a high of 86 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Menards Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Dover Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Series races at Dover Motor Speedway (per Bob Pockrass on X):Friday, July 18, 2025Garage open9:30 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity1:40 pm ET – 2:25 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice2:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps &amp; 150 miles)Friday’s track action at Dover Motor Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Dover Motor Speedway: Qualifying OrderHere’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway:Group A:No. 35 Glen ReenNo. 24 Ryan TruexNo. 53 David StarrNo. 07 Nick LeitzNo. 14 Garrett SmithleyNo. 45 TBANo. 5 Kaz GralaNo. 39 Ryan SiegNo. 16 Christian EckesNo. 4 Parker RetzlaffNo. 71 Ryan EllisNo. 2 Jesse LoveNo. 10 Daniel DyeNo. 51 Jeremy ClementsNo. 28 Kyle SiegNo. 99 Matt DiBenedettoNo. 42 Anthony AlfredoNo. 17 Jake FinchNo. 44 Brennan PooleNo. 31 Blaine PerkinsGroup B:No. 70 Leland HoneymanNo. 91 Josh BilickiNo. 32 Rajah CaruthNo. 25 Harrison BurtonNo. 27 Jeb BurtonNo. 26 Dean ThompsonNo. 11 Josh WilliamsNo. 41 Sam MayerNo. 20 Brandon JonesNo. 9 Ross ChastainNo. 00 Sheldon CreedNo. 18 William SawalichNo. 21 Austin HillNo. 8 Sammy SmithNo. 54 Taylor GrayNo. 19 Aric AlmirolaNo. 1 Carson KvapilNo. 48 Nick SanchezNo. 7 Justin AllgaierNo. 88 Connor Zilisch