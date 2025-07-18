  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 18, 2025 13:59 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards teams are scheduled to compete at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, as the racing action of the season’s 21st action-packed weekend will kick off at the one-mile-long track.

Ad

The ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:40 p.m. ET and 2:40 p.m. ET, respectively, before the 150-lap main event at 5 p.m. ET.

Ad
Trending

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series drivers will return on Saturday, (July 19).

The weather forecast for Dover Motor Speedway predicts a partly cloudy day with a high of 86 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Menards Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Series races at Dover Motor Speedway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Ad

Friday, July 18, 2025

Garage open

9:30 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:40 pm ET – 2:25 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps & 150 miles)

Ad

Friday’s track action at Dover Motor Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Dover Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 35 Glen Reen
  2. No. 24 Ryan Truex
  3. No. 53 David Starr
  4. No. 07 Nick Leitz
  5. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  6. No. 45 TBA
  7. No. 5 Kaz Grala
  8. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  9. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  10. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  11. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  12. No. 2 Jesse Love
  13. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  14. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  15. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  16. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  17. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  18. No. 17 Jake Finch
  19. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  20. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
Ad

Group B:

  1. No. 70 Leland Honeyman
  2. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  3. No. 32 Rajah Caruth
  4. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  5. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  6. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  7. No. 11 Josh Williams
  8. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  9. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  10. No. 9 Ross Chastain
  11. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  12. No. 18 William Sawalich
  13. No. 21 Austin Hill
  14. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  15. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  16. No. 19 Aric Almirola
  17. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  18. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  19. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  20. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications