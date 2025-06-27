NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at EchoPark Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to compete at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, as the racing action of the season’s 18th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will kick off the weekend with qualifying at 3 pm ET before the 163-lap main event at 7:30 pm ET. There will be no practice session at Atlanta because it’s a drafting track.

The Cup Series drivers will participate in qualifying at 5:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s main event.

The weather forecast for EchoPark Speedway predicts partly cloudy with thunderstorms, a high temperature of 90 degrees, and a 36% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at EchoPark Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, June 27, 2025

Garage open

10 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

1:30 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)

Friday’s track action at EchoPark Speedway will be available on TruTV, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway:

David Starr - 42.500 Connor Zilisch - 41.900 Corey LaJoie - 41.000 BJ McLeod - 40.100 Riley Herbst - 36.400 Ty Dillon - 33.000 Cody Ware - 31.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 31.000 Michael McDowell - 30.800 Bubba Wallace - 29.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.200 Todd Gilliland - 28.000 Noah Gragson - 25.700 Cole Custer - 25.600 Zane Smith - 25.000 Austin Dillon - 24.600 Tyler Reddick - 24.500 Justin Haley - 22.000 Ross Chastain - 20.600 AJ Allmendinger - 19.800 Kyle Busch - 19.700 William Byron - 19.200 Daniel Suarez - 18.600 Carson Hocevar - 18.600 Ty Gibbs - 16.700 Brad Keselowski - 15.300 Erik Jones - 14.500 Joey Logano - 14.200 Josh Berry - 13.200 Christopher Bell - 13.100 Alex Bowman - 11.900 John Hunter Nemechek - 10.800 Austin Cindric - 10.600 Ryan Preece - 10.100 Chris Buescher - 6.100 Kyle Larson - 5.500 Chase Elliott - 5.000 Ryan Blaney - 3.900 Chase Briscoe - 3.400 Denny Hamlin - 2.300

