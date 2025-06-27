  • home icon
NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at EchoPark Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 27, 2025 13:00 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR heads to EchoPark Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to compete at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, as the racing action of the season’s 18th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will kick off the weekend with qualifying at 3 pm ET before the 163-lap main event at 7:30 pm ET. There will be no practice session at Atlanta because it’s a drafting track.

also-read-trending Trending

The Cup Series drivers will participate in qualifying at 5:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s main event.

The weather forecast for EchoPark Speedway predicts partly cloudy with thunderstorms, a high temperature of 90 degrees, and a 36% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at EchoPark Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, June 27, 2025

Garage open

10 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

1:30 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)

Friday’s track action at EchoPark Speedway will be available on TruTV, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway:

  1. David Starr - 42.500
  2. Connor Zilisch - 41.900
  3. Corey LaJoie - 41.000
  4. BJ McLeod - 40.100
  5. Riley Herbst - 36.400
  6. Ty Dillon - 33.000
  7. Cody Ware - 31.100
  8. Shane van Gisbergen - 31.000
  9. Michael McDowell - 30.800
  10. Bubba Wallace - 29.100
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.200
  12. Todd Gilliland - 28.000
  13. Noah Gragson - 25.700
  14. Cole Custer - 25.600
  15. Zane Smith - 25.000
  16. Austin Dillon - 24.600
  17. Tyler Reddick - 24.500
  18. Justin Haley - 22.000
  19. Ross Chastain - 20.600
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 19.800
  21. Kyle Busch - 19.700
  22. William Byron - 19.200
  23. Daniel Suarez - 18.600
  24. Carson Hocevar - 18.600
  25. Ty Gibbs - 16.700
  26. Brad Keselowski - 15.300
  27. Erik Jones - 14.500
  28. Joey Logano - 14.200
  29. Josh Berry - 13.200
  30. Christopher Bell - 13.100
  31. Alex Bowman - 11.900
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 10.800
  33. Austin Cindric - 10.600
  34. Ryan Preece - 10.100
  35. Chris Buescher - 6.100
  36. Kyle Larson - 5.500
  37. Chase Elliott - 5.000
  38. Ryan Blaney - 3.900
  39. Chase Briscoe - 3.400
  40. Denny Hamlin - 2.300
