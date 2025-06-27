NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at EchoPark Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to compete at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, as the racing action of the season’s 18th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will kick off the weekend with qualifying at 3 pm ET before the 163-lap main event at 7:30 pm ET. There will be no practice session at Atlanta because it’s a drafting track.
The Cup Series drivers will participate in qualifying at 5:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s main event.
The weather forecast for EchoPark Speedway predicts partly cloudy with thunderstorms, a high temperature of 90 degrees, and a 36% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at EchoPark Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway (per Bob Pockrass on X):
Friday, June 27, 2025
Garage open
10 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
1:30 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)
Friday’s track action at EchoPark Speedway will be available on TruTV, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.
Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway:
- David Starr - 42.500
- Connor Zilisch - 41.900
- Corey LaJoie - 41.000
- BJ McLeod - 40.100
- Riley Herbst - 36.400
- Ty Dillon - 33.000
- Cody Ware - 31.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 31.000
- Michael McDowell - 30.800
- Bubba Wallace - 29.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.200
- Todd Gilliland - 28.000
- Noah Gragson - 25.700
- Cole Custer - 25.600
- Zane Smith - 25.000
- Austin Dillon - 24.600
- Tyler Reddick - 24.500
- Justin Haley - 22.000
- Ross Chastain - 20.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.800
- Kyle Busch - 19.700
- William Byron - 19.200
- Daniel Suarez - 18.600
- Carson Hocevar - 18.600
- Ty Gibbs - 16.700
- Brad Keselowski - 15.300
- Erik Jones - 14.500
- Joey Logano - 14.200
- Josh Berry - 13.200
- Christopher Bell - 13.100
- Alex Bowman - 11.900
- John Hunter Nemechek - 10.800
- Austin Cindric - 10.600
- Ryan Preece - 10.100
- Chris Buescher - 6.100
- Kyle Larson - 5.500
- Chase Elliott - 5.000
- Ryan Blaney - 3.900
- Chase Briscoe - 3.400
- Denny Hamlin - 2.300
