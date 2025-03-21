  • home icon
  NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Xfinity Series - Source: Imagn
NASCAR season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Friday, March 21, as the racing action of the season’s sixth weekend kicks off at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s a second consecutive triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Homestead-Miami.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 134-lap main event on Friday. The defending winner of this race is Grant Enfinger.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series teams will begin their weekend on Saturday with their respective practice and qualifying sessions.

The weather forecast on Friday at Homestead-Miami predicted mostly sunny with a high temperature of 77 degrees, 10 to 15 mph winds, and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, March 21, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)

Friday’s track action will be available on FS2 and FOX.

Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami:

Group A:

  1. Michel Disdier - 59.300
  2. Akinori Ogata - 59.000
  3. Stefan Parsons - 58.700
  4. Stephen Mallozzi - 30.700
  5. Nathan Byrd - 30.500
  6. Jack Wood - 27.000
  7. Spencer Boyd - 25.600
  8. Josh Reaume - 25.300
  9. Frankie Muniz - 24.300
  10. Toni Breidinger - 23.400
  11. Brandon Jones - 22.600
  12. Connor Mosack - 22.400
  13. Jake Garcia - 22.400
  14. Luke Fenhaus - 21.200
  15. Dawson Sutton - 21.100
  16. Corey Day - 20.400
  17. Andres Perez - 18.200
Group B:

  1. Matt Mills - 18.100
  2. Ross Chastain - 17.100
  3. Kaden Honeycutt - 13.200
  4. Gio Ruggiero - 13.200
  5. Daniel Hemric - 12.100
  6. Ben Rhodes -11.900
  7. Matt Crafton - 11.700
  8. Rajah Caruth - 11.500
  9. Kyle Larson - 11.000
  10. Tyler Ankrum - 9.400
  11. Layne Riggs - 7.400
  12. Chandler Smith - 6.800
  13. Stewart Friesen - 6.000
  14. Tanner Gray - 5.700
  15. Ty Majeski - 4.000
  16. Grant Enfinger - 2.300
  17. Corey Heim - 1.300

Edited by Yash Soni
