NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Friday, March 21, as the racing action of the season’s sixth weekend kicks off at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s a second consecutive triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Homestead-Miami.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 134-lap main event on Friday. The defending winner of this race is Grant Enfinger.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series teams will begin their weekend on Saturday with their respective practice and qualifying sessions.

The weather forecast on Friday at Homestead-Miami predicted mostly sunny with a high temperature of 77 degrees, 10 to 15 mph winds, and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Ad

Friday, March 21, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friday’s track action will be available on FS2 and FOX.

Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami:

Group A:

Michel Disdier - 59.300 Akinori Ogata - 59.000 Stefan Parsons - 58.700 Stephen Mallozzi - 30.700 Nathan Byrd - 30.500 Jack Wood - 27.000 Spencer Boyd - 25.600 Josh Reaume - 25.300 Frankie Muniz - 24.300 Toni Breidinger - 23.400 Brandon Jones - 22.600 Connor Mosack - 22.400 Jake Garcia - 22.400 Luke Fenhaus - 21.200 Dawson Sutton - 21.100 Corey Day - 20.400 Andres Perez - 18.200

Ad

Group B:

Matt Mills - 18.100 Ross Chastain - 17.100 Kaden Honeycutt - 13.200 Gio Ruggiero - 13.200 Daniel Hemric - 12.100 Ben Rhodes -11.900 Matt Crafton - 11.700 Rajah Caruth - 11.500 Kyle Larson - 11.000 Tyler Ankrum - 9.400 Layne Riggs - 7.400 Chandler Smith - 6.800 Stewart Friesen - 6.000 Tanner Gray - 5.700 Ty Majeski - 4.000 Grant Enfinger - 2.300 Corey Heim - 1.300

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback