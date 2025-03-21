NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Friday, March 21, as the racing action of the season’s sixth weekend kicks off at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s a second consecutive triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Homestead-Miami.
The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 134-lap main event on Friday. The defending winner of this race is Grant Enfinger.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series teams will begin their weekend on Saturday with their respective practice and qualifying sessions.
The weather forecast on Friday at Homestead-Miami predicted mostly sunny with a high temperature of 77 degrees, 10 to 15 mph winds, and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Friday, March 21, 2025
Garage open
10:30 am ET – 11:55 pm ET: Truck Series
1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice
4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
8 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)
Friday’s track action will be available on FS2 and FOX.
Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami:
Group A:
- Michel Disdier - 59.300
- Akinori Ogata - 59.000
- Stefan Parsons - 58.700
- Stephen Mallozzi - 30.700
- Nathan Byrd - 30.500
- Jack Wood - 27.000
- Spencer Boyd - 25.600
- Josh Reaume - 25.300
- Frankie Muniz - 24.300
- Toni Breidinger - 23.400
- Brandon Jones - 22.600
- Connor Mosack - 22.400
- Jake Garcia - 22.400
- Luke Fenhaus - 21.200
- Dawson Sutton - 21.100
- Corey Day - 20.400
- Andres Perez - 18.200
Group B:
- Matt Mills - 18.100
- Ross Chastain - 17.100
- Kaden Honeycutt - 13.200
- Gio Ruggiero - 13.200
- Daniel Hemric - 12.100
- Ben Rhodes -11.900
- Matt Crafton - 11.700
- Rajah Caruth - 11.500
- Kyle Larson - 11.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 9.400
- Layne Riggs - 7.400
- Chandler Smith - 6.800
- Stewart Friesen - 6.000
- Tanner Gray - 5.700
- Ty Majeski - 4.000
- Grant Enfinger - 2.300
- Corey Heim - 1.300