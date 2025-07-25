NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series teams are scheduled to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, July 25, as the racing action of the season’s 22nd action-packed weekend will kick off at the 2.5-mile-long track.The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series drivers will take part in their respective practice sessions at 12:05 pm ET and 1:05 pm ET, respectively.The Truck Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying at 3:05 pm ET and 4:10 pm ET, respectively, before the 200-lap main event at 8 pm ET.The weather forecast for Indianapolis Motor Speedway predicts scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a high temperature of 91 degrees and a 40% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at IndianapolisHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races at Indianapolis (per Bob Pockrass on X):Friday, July 25, 2025Garage open10 am ET – 3 pm ET: Xfinity Series10 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series10 am ET – 8 pm ET: Truck SeriesTrack activity12:05 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (CW App)1:05 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice (truTV)3:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)4:10 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)8 pm ET: TSport 200 (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)Friday’s Truck action at Indianapolis will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Cup and Xfinity practice will be available on the truTV and CW app, respectively.TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Qualifying OrderHere’s the qualifying order for the Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:Group A:No. 35 Greg Van AlstNo. 74 TBANo. 6 Norm BenningNo. 20 Jordan AndersonNo. 22 Alan WallerNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 26 Dawson SuttonNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 2 Cody DennisonNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 02 Jayson AlexanderNo. 13 Jake GarciaNo. 52 Stewart FriesenNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 71 Rajah CaruthNo. 77 Andres Perez de LaraGroup B:No. 81 Connor MosackNo. 7 Corey DayNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 07 Brendan QueenNo. 1 Brent CrewsNo. 44 Ross ChastainNo. 34 Layne RiggsNo. 45 Kaden HoneycuttNo. 66 Luke FenhausNo. 9 Grant EnfingerNo. 18 Tyler AnkrumNo. 19 Daniel HemricNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 38 Chandler SmithNo. 98 Ty MajeskiNo. 11 Corey Heim