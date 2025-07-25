  • NASCAR
NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2025 13:56 GMT
AUTO: JUN 08 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series teams are scheduled to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, July 25, as the racing action of the season’s 22nd action-packed weekend will kick off at the 2.5-mile-long track.

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series drivers will take part in their respective practice sessions at 12:05 pm ET and 1:05 pm ET, respectively.

The Truck Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying at 3:05 pm ET and 4:10 pm ET, respectively, before the 200-lap main event at 8 pm ET.

Trending

The weather forecast for Indianapolis Motor Speedway predicts scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a high temperature of 91 degrees and a 40% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Indianapolis

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races at Indianapolis (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, July 25, 2025

Garage open

10 am ET – 3 pm ET: Xfinity Series

10 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10 am ET – 8 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

12:05 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (CW App)

1:05 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice (truTV)

3:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

4:10 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

8 pm ET: TSport 200 (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

Friday’s Truck action at Indianapolis will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Cup and Xfinity practice will be available on the truTV and CW app, respectively.

TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Group A:

  1. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  2. No. 74 TBA
  3. No. 6 Norm Benning
  4. No. 20 Jordan Anderson
  5. No. 22 Alan Waller
  6. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  7. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  8. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  9. No. 2 Cody Dennison
  10. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  11. No. 42 Matt Mills
  12. No. 91 Jack Wood
  13. No. 02 Jayson Alexander
  14. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  15. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  16. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  17. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  18. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara

Group B:

  1. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  2. No. 7 Corey Day
  3. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  4. No. 07 Brendan Queen
  5. No. 1 Brent Crews
  6. No. 44 Ross Chastain
  7. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  8. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  9. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  10. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  11. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  12. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  13. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  14. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  15. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  16. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  17. No. 11 Corey Heim
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
