NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 09, 2025 12:27 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on Friday, May 9, as the racing action of the season’s 13th weekend kicks off at Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 5 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the day with the 100-lap main event at 8 pm ET.

The Cup Series and Truck Series teams will return for their respective practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. Lawless Alan is the winner of the most recent ARCA event, which was held at Talladega Superspeedway.

The weather forecast for Friday in Kansas predicts few clouds but generally sunny with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR ARCA Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, May 9, 2025

Garage open

8 am ET – 12:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

5 pm ET – 5:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

6 pm ET – 6:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: ARCA Series Tire 150 race (100 laps and 150 miles)

Friday’s ARCA Menards Series action at Kansas Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 1 Brandon Jones
  2. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  3. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  4. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  5. No. 66 Luke Baldwin
  6. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  7. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  8. No. 2 Cody Dennison
  9. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  10. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  11. No. 42 Matt Mills
  12. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  13. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  14. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  15. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
Group B:

  1. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  2. No. 7 Carson Hocevar
  3. No. 91 Jack Wood
  4. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  5. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  6. No. 07 William Byron
  7. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  8. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  9. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  10. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  11. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  12. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  13. No. 18 Tyler Ankum
  14. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  15. No. 11 Corey Heim
