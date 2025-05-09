NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on Friday, May 9, as the racing action of the season’s 13th weekend kicks off at Kansas Speedway.

Ad

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 5 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the day with the 100-lap main event at 8 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Cup Series and Truck Series teams will return for their respective practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. Lawless Alan is the winner of the most recent ARCA event, which was held at Talladega Superspeedway.

The weather forecast for Friday in Kansas predicts few clouds but generally sunny with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR ARCA Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Ad

Friday, May 9, 2025

Garage open

8 am ET – 12:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

5 pm ET – 5:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

6 pm ET – 6:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: ARCA Series Tire 150 race (100 laps and 150 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friday’s ARCA Menards Series action at Kansas Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

No. 1 Brandon Jones No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 66 Luke Baldwin No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 2 Cody Dennison No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 42 Matt Mills No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 02 Nathan Byrd No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 9 Grant Enfinger

Ad

Group B:

No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 7 Carson Hocevar No. 91 Jack Wood No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 07 William Byron No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 44 Bayley Currey No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 71 Rajah Caruth No. 18 Tyler Ankum No. 19 Daniel Hemric No. 11 Corey Heim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.