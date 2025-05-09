NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on Friday, May 9, as the racing action of the season’s 13th weekend kicks off at Kansas Speedway.
The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 5 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the day with the 100-lap main event at 8 pm ET.
The Cup Series and Truck Series teams will return for their respective practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. Lawless Alan is the winner of the most recent ARCA event, which was held at Talladega Superspeedway.
The weather forecast for Friday in Kansas predicts few clouds but generally sunny with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR ARCA Series race at Kansas Speedway:
Friday, May 9, 2025
Garage open
8 am ET – 12:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series
3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Truck Series
Track activity
5 pm ET – 5:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice
6 pm ET – 6:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
8 pm ET: ARCA Series Tire 150 race (100 laps and 150 miles)
Friday’s ARCA Menards Series action at Kansas Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.
Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:
Group A:
- No. 1 Brandon Jones
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 66 Luke Baldwin
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 2 Cody Dennison
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 02 Nathan Byrd
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
Group B:
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 7 Carson Hocevar
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 07 William Byron
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 44 Bayley Currey
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
- No. 18 Tyler Ankum
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 11 Corey Heim
