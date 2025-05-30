NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to compete at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30, as the racing action of the season’s 14th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 4:05 pm ET and 5:10 pm ET, respectively, before the 150-lap main event at 8 pm ET. Christian Eckes, who won last year’s race, has not entered this year’s event.

The Cup Series and Truck Series teams will return on Saturday (May 31) to compete in their respective practice and qualifying sessions.

The weather forecast for Friday in Nashville is predicted to be occasional afternoon showers with a high temperature of 72 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, May 30, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 12:55 am ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:10 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (150 laps & 199.5 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR track action at Nashville Superspeedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Kyle Busch #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Clayton Green #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Tyler Tomassi #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #63 - Akinori Ogata #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

