NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 07, 2025 13:52 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menard Series teams are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long tri-oval track on Friday, March 7, as the racing action of the season’s fourth weekend kicks off at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series will take part in the practice and qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the main event on Friday.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will return to the track on Saturday (March 9) for their practice and qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday at Phoenix Raceway predicted a shower in the morning and afternoon, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 56, with a 70% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 7, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 1 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:30 pm ET – 5:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 (150 laps & 150 miles)

The ARCA Series race will be available on FS1 and MRN.

GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the GOVX 200 at Phoenix:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #5 - Kris Wright
  6. #07 - Nick Leitz
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  13. #17 - Alex Bowman (i)
  14. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Brad Perez
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 – Dawson Cram
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Edited by Yash Soni
