NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menard Series teams are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long tri-oval track on Friday, March 7, as the racing action of the season’s fourth weekend kicks off at Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series will take part in the practice and qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the main event on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will return to the track on Saturday (March 9) for their practice and qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday at Phoenix Raceway predicted a shower in the morning and afternoon, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 56, with a 70% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway:

Ad

Friday, March 7, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 1 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:30 pm ET – 5:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 (150 laps & 150 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ARCA Series race will be available on FS1 and MRN.

GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the GOVX 200 at Phoenix:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Carson Kvapil (R) #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #07 - Nick Leitz #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye (R) #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes (R) #17 - Alex Bowman (i) #18 - William Sawalich (R) #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez (R) #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray (R) #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 – Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch (R) #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback