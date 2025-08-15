NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.75-mile-short track, Richmond Raceway, on Friday, August 15, as the action of the season’s 25th weekend kicks off at the track.NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, before ending the day with the eero 250 main event on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET ahead of Friday’s (August 16) main event.The weather forecast for Friday in Richmond, Virginia, is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 89 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Richmond RacewayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series at Richmond Raceway:Friday, August 15, 2025Garage Open9 am ET – 11:30 pm ET: Truck Series11 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice5:40 m ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps &amp; 187.5 miles)Friday’s NASCAR Truck action at Richmond Raceway will be streamed on FS1, and Cup action is on truTV.Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:Group A:Corey Heim - 41.900Jesse Love - 40.100Cole Custer - 34.000Josh Berry - 31.700Cody Ware - 31.100Ty Dillon - 30.600John Hunter Nemechek - 29.300Todd Gilliland - 28.900Kyle Larson - 28.800Ty Gibbs - 28.200Justin Haley - 27.900Brad Keselowski - 27.400Riley Herbst - 27.300Noah Gragson -24.600Ricky Stenhouse Jr -23.900Kyle Busch - 20.200Zane Smith - 20.000Michael McDowell - 19.900Austin Dillon - 18.900Group B:Chase Elliott - 18.800Carson Hocevar - 18.600Denny Hamlin - 18.400Alex Bowman - 16.700Austin Cindric - 15.700Erik Jones - 14.700Joey Logano - 13.700Daniel Suarez - 13.600AJ Allmendinger - 13.100Ryan Preece - 12.700Ross Chastain - 11.200Bubba Wallace - 8.900Tyler Reddick - 8.400Shane van Gisbergen - 8.200Ryan Blaney - 6.000Chase Briscoe - 5.900Chris Buescher - 5.100William Byron - 3.100Christopher Bell - 2.600