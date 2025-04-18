NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Friday, April 18, as the racing action of the season’s 10th weekend kicks off at Rockingham Speedway. NASCAR’s two national series and the ARCA Series will race in Rockingham, North Carolina.
The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 12:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 188-mile main event on Friday.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA teams will also compete in their respective practice sessions.
The weather forecast for Friday at Rockingham is predicted to be mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Rockingham Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck and Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway:
Friday, April 18, 2025
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Truck Series
8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: ARCA East Series
12 pm ET - 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: ARCA East practice
12:30 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Truck Series practice
1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
3:05 pm ET – 3:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
5 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 188 miles)
Friday’s track action will be available on FS1 and MRN.
Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham:
Group A:
- No. 56 Timmy Hill
- No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
- No. 6 Norm Benning
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 1 Brandon Jones
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 02 Nathan Byrd
- No. 90 Justin Carroll
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 22 Cody Dennison
- No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 75 Parker Kligerman
- No. 44 Bayley Currey
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
Group B:
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 7 Corey Day
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
- No. 07 Sammy Smith
- No. 11 Corey Heim
- No. 38 Chandler Smith