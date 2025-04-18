NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Friday, April 18, as the racing action of the season’s 10th weekend kicks off at Rockingham Speedway. NASCAR’s two national series and the ARCA Series will race in Rockingham, North Carolina.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 12:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 188-mile main event on Friday.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA teams will also compete in their respective practice sessions.

The weather forecast for Friday at Rockingham is predicted to be mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck and Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway:

Friday, April 18, 2025

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Truck Series

8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: ARCA East Series

12 pm ET - 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: ARCA East practice

12:30 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Truck Series practice

1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET – 3:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 188 miles)

Friday’s track action will be available on FS1 and MRN.

Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham:

Group A:

No. 56 Timmy Hill No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi No. 6 Norm Benning No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 1 Brandon Jones No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 02 Nathan Byrd No. 90 Justin Carroll No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 22 Cody Dennison No. 66 Luke Fenhaus No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 75 Parker Kligerman No. 44 Bayley Currey No. 42 Matt Mills No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara

Group B:

No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 7 Corey Day No. 91 Jack Wood No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 71 Rajah Caruth No. 19 Daniel Hemric No. 9 Grant Enfinger No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 18 Tyler Ankrum No. 07 Sammy Smith No. 11 Corey Heim No. 38 Chandler Smith

