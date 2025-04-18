  • home icon
  NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2025 12:02 GMT
NASCAR Truck Series at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)
NASCAR Truck Series at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Friday, April 18, as the racing action of the season’s 10th weekend kicks off at Rockingham Speedway. NASCAR’s two national series and the ARCA Series will race in Rockingham, North Carolina.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 12:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 188-mile main event on Friday.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA teams will also compete in their respective practice sessions.

The weather forecast for Friday at Rockingham is predicted to be mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck and Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway:

Friday, April 18, 2025

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Truck Series

8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: ARCA East Series

12 pm ET - 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: ARCA East practice

12:30 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Truck Series practice

1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET – 3:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 188 miles)

Friday’s track action will be available on FS1 and MRN.

Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham:

Group A:

  1. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  2. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  3. No. 6 Norm Benning
  4. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  5. No. 1 Brandon Jones
  6. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  7. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  8. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  9. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  10. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  11. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  12. No. 22 Cody Dennison
  13. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  14. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  15. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  16. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  17. No. 42 Matt Mills
  18. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
Group B:

  1. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  2. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  3. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  4. No. 7 Corey Day
  5. No. 91 Jack Wood
  6. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  7. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  8. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  9. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  10. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  11. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  12. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  13. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  14. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  15. No. 07 Sammy Smith
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim
  17. No. 38 Chandler Smith
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

