NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA Series teams are scheduled to be on the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on Friday, April 25, as the racing action of the season’s 11th weekend kicks off at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will kick off the weekend with qualifying at 5:30 pm ET today to set the starting grid, and the series will return for the Ag-Pro 300 main event on Saturday, April26.

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also compete in a practice session before returning for the qualifying and main event on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The weather forecast for Friday at Talladega is cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm, with a high temperature of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and a 20 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway:

Ad

Friday, April 25, 2025

Garage open

9 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: ARCA Series

10:30 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4 pm ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friday’s Xfinity track action will be available on CW.

Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Group:

Anthony Alfredo (i) - 42.8 JJ Yeley - 41.3 BJ McLeod (i) - 40.7 Shane van Gisbergen # - 36.8 Cody Ware - 36 Todd Gilliland - 32.9 Daniel Suárez - 31.2 Ty Dillon - 31.1 Cole Custer - 30.8 Riley Herbst # - 29.5 Alex Bowman - 28.9 Erik Jones - 27.2 Michael McDowell - 27 Zane Smith - 26.1 Noah Gragson - 25.7 John Hunter Nemechek - 21.3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 21.1 Chris Buescher - 21.1 Brad Keselowski - 20.5 Joey Logano - 19.5 Ryan Preece - 18.5 Justin Haley - 16 Austin Cindric - 15.8 Bubba Wallace - 15.7 Carson Hocevar - 15.2 Austin Dillon - 14.8 Tyler Reddick - 14.7 Kyle Busch - 14.6 Josh Berry - 13.8 Chase Elliott - 12 AJ Allmendinger - 11.4 Ty Gibbs - 8.4 Ross Chastain - 8.2 Chase Briscoe - 7 Christopher Bell - 6.5 Ryan Blaney - 5.3 William Byron - 4.5 Denny Hamlin - 2 Kyle Larson - 1.9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More