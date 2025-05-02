NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped track on Friday, May 2, as the racing action of the season’s 12th weekend kicks off at Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice qualifying at 2:35 pm ET and 3:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the day with the 167-lap main event at 8 pm ET.

The Xfinity Series teams will also compete in a practice and qualifying session before returning for the main event on Saturday, May 3.

The weather forecast for Friday in Texas is scattered thunderstorms in the a.m. and cloudy skies with a high temperature of 72 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 2, 2025

Garage open

9:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Truck Series

12 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:35 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:05 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (167 laps and 250.5 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity track action at Texas will be available on CW.

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Dawson Cram - 41.9 CJ McLaughlin - 41.6 Garrett Smithley - 39.2 Joey Gase - 36.2 Katherine Legge(i) - 35.8 William Sawalich # - 34.9 Parker Retzlaff - 33.5 Corey Day - 33.2 Mason Massey - 30.9 Ryan Sieg - 28.8 Kris Wright - 27 Josh Williams - 26.9 Mason Maggio - 25.8 Riley Herbst(i) - 25.8 Kyle Sieg - 24.5 Jeremy Clements - 24.5 Josh Bilicki - 23.3 Christian Eckes # - 23.2 Sammy Smith - 22.9 Brandon Jones – 22

Group B:

Connor Zilisch # - 21 Ryan Ellis - 19.9 Brennan Poole - 19.3 Leland Honeyman - 18.7 Dean Thompson # - 18 Nick Leitz - 16.5 Nick Sanchez # - 15.3 Carson Kvapil # - 13.7 Taylor Gray - 12.8 Blaine Perkins - 12.7 Anthony Alfredo - 11.4 Daniel Dye # - 11.2 Matt DiBenedetto - 11 Sam Mayer - 10.7 Sheldon Creed - 9.6 Harrison Burton - 9.5 Jeb Burton - 4.4 Jesse Love - 3.6 Justin Allgaier - 3.1 Austin Hill - 1.3

