NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.25-mile-long track, World Wide Technology Raceway, on Friday, September 5, as the action of the regular season’s finale race kicks off.NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice at 5:05 p.m. ET ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session and the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog main event at 3 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, respectively.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session for their second playoff race on Saturday.The weather forecast for Friday in Madison, Illinois, is predicted to be cloudy skies with a high temperature of around 70 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at World Wide Technology RacewayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity Series at World Wide Technology Raceway:Friday, September 5, 2025Garage Open2 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity5:05 p.m. ET – 5:55 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series practiceFriday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at World Wide Technology Raceway will be streamed on CW.Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway:Group A:Kole Raz - 58.7Lavar Scott - 36.1Corey Day - 35.0Nick Lietz - 34.5Glen Reen - 32.3Daniel Hemric(i) - 31.1Matt DiBendetto - 31.0Anthony Alfredo - 30.9Thomas Annunziata - 29.5Joey Gase - 29.3Parker Retzlaff - 29.1Garrett Smithley - 28.0Dean Thompson # - 27.5Aric Almirola - 25.6Matt Mills - 25.1Ryan Ellis - 23.4Kyle Sieg - 21.7Sheldon Creed - 21.6Ryan Sieg - 21.3Group B:Jeremy Clements - 18.8Sammy Smith - 17.5Jordan Anderson - 16.4Brandon Jones - 15.0Brennan Poole - 14.8Blaine Perkins - 13.8Daniel Dye # - 13.1Taylor Gray # - 12.8Sam Mayer - 12.1Harrison Burton - 11.7Justin Allgaier - 11.1Jeb Burton - 9.1Jesse Love - 8.2Christian Eckes # - 7.6William Sawalich # - 7.4Carson Kvapil # - 6.0Nick Sanchez # - 5.7Austin Hill - 5.0Connor Zilisch # - 1.0