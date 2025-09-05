  • NASCAR
NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 05, 2025 15:12 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Gateway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.25-mile-long track, World Wide Technology Raceway, on Friday, September 5, as the action of the regular season’s finale race kicks off.

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice at 5:05 p.m. ET ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session and the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog main event at 3 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session for their second playoff race on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Friday in Madison, Illinois, is predicted to be cloudy skies with a high temperature of around 70 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying race.

Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity Series at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, September 5, 2025

Garage Open

2 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

5:05 p.m. ET – 5:55 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series practice

Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at World Wide Technology Raceway will be streamed on CW.

Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Group A:

  1. Kole Raz - 58.7
  2. Lavar Scott - 36.1
  3. Corey Day - 35.0
  4. Nick Lietz - 34.5
  5. Glen Reen - 32.3
  6. Daniel Hemric(i) - 31.1
  7. Matt DiBendetto - 31.0
  8. Anthony Alfredo - 30.9
  9. Thomas Annunziata - 29.5
  10. Joey Gase - 29.3
  11. Parker Retzlaff - 29.1
  12. Garrett Smithley - 28.0
  13. Dean Thompson # - 27.5
  14. Aric Almirola - 25.6
  15. Matt Mills - 25.1
  16. Ryan Ellis - 23.4
  17. Kyle Sieg - 21.7
  18. Sheldon Creed - 21.6
  19. Ryan Sieg - 21.3
Group B:

  1. Jeremy Clements - 18.8
  2. Sammy Smith - 17.5
  3. Jordan Anderson - 16.4
  4. Brandon Jones - 15.0
  5. Brennan Poole - 14.8
  6. Blaine Perkins - 13.8
  7. Daniel Dye # - 13.1
  8. Taylor Gray # - 12.8
  9. Sam Mayer - 12.1
  10. Harrison Burton - 11.7
  11. Justin Allgaier - 11.1
  12. Jeb Burton - 9.1
  13. Jesse Love - 8.2
  14. Christian Eckes # - 7.6
  15. William Sawalich # - 7.4
  16. Carson Kvapil # - 6.0
  17. Nick Sanchez # - 5.7
  18. Austin Hill - 5.0
  19. Connor Zilisch # - 1.0
