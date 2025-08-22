NASCAR Friday Summer Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 2.5-mile-long superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, on Friday, August 22, as the action of the regular season’s finale weekend kicks off.NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying at 3 pm ET, before ending the day with the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola main event on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.The Cup Series teams will compete in a qualifying session at 5:05 p.m. ET ahead of the main event on Saturday.The weather forecast for Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida, is predicted to be scattered thunderstorms with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series summer races at Daytona International Speedway:Friday, August 22, 2025Garage Open12 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity Series9 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps &amp; 250 miles)Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Daytona International Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:Joey Gase (i) - 42.5Casey Mears - 40.7BJ McLeod (i) - 39.8Justin Haley - 34.9Austin Hill (i) - 34.5Cody Ware - 33.2John Hunter Nemechek - 33.0Riley Herbst # - 32.2Noah Gragson - 28.8Ryan Preece - 28.7Chase Elliott - 27.5Cole Custer - 27.0Todd Gilliland - 26.8Tyler Reddick - 25.9Erik Jones - 25.1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.5Chris Buescher - 24.3Ty Dillon - 23.6Bubba Wallace - 22.6AJ Allmendinger - 20.8Michael McDowell - 18.2Ross Chastain - 17.8Ty Gibbs - 17.7Shane van Gisbergen # - 17.0Carson Hocevar - 16.5Christopher Bell - 16.5Kyle Busch - 16.0Zane Smith - 15.8Daniel Suárez - 13.6Josh Berry - 12.2Brad Keselowski - 12.0Chase Briscoe - 11.5William Byron - 8.7Austin Dillon - 8.2Denny Hamlin - 7.6Austin Cindric - 7.4Joey Logano - 6.4Kyle Larson - 5.4Alex Bowman - 4.1Ryan Blaney – 3.6