NASCAR Friday Summer Race Schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:37 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 2.5-mile-long superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, on Friday, August 22, as the action of the regular season’s finale weekend kicks off.

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying at 3 pm ET, before ending the day with the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola main event on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a qualifying session at 5:05 p.m. ET ahead of the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida, is predicted to be scattered thunderstorms with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series summer races at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 22, 2025

Garage Open

12 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity Series

9 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Daytona International Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. Joey Gase (i) - 42.5
  2. Casey Mears - 40.7
  3. BJ McLeod (i) - 39.8
  4. Justin Haley - 34.9
  5. Austin Hill (i) - 34.5
  6. Cody Ware - 33.2
  7. John Hunter Nemechek - 33.0
  8. Riley Herbst # - 32.2
  9. Noah Gragson - 28.8
  10. Ryan Preece - 28.7
  11. Chase Elliott - 27.5
  12. Cole Custer - 27.0
  13. Todd Gilliland - 26.8
  14. Tyler Reddick - 25.9
  15. Erik Jones - 25.1
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.5
  17. Chris Buescher - 24.3
  18. Ty Dillon - 23.6
  19. Bubba Wallace - 22.6
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 20.8
  21. Michael McDowell - 18.2
  22. Ross Chastain - 17.8
  23. Ty Gibbs - 17.7
  24. Shane van Gisbergen # - 17.0
  25. Carson Hocevar - 16.5
  26. Christopher Bell - 16.5
  27. Kyle Busch - 16.0
  28. Zane Smith - 15.8
  29. Daniel Suárez - 13.6
  30. Josh Berry - 12.2
  31. Brad Keselowski - 12.0
  32. Chase Briscoe - 11.5
  33. William Byron - 8.7
  34. Austin Dillon - 8.2
  35. Denny Hamlin - 7.6
  36. Austin Cindric - 7.4
  37. Joey Logano - 6.4
  38. Kyle Larson - 5.4
  39. Alex Bowman - 4.1
  40. Ryan Blaney – 3.6
