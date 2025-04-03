  • home icon
NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 03, 2025 19:16 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Darlington Raceway for the 2025 Goodyear 400.

The season’s eighth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 6) 293-lap race at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

The Goodyear 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Darlington Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Darlington race will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Goodyear 400 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina:

“Darlington purses this weekend includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Goodyear 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Darlington Raceway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Goodyear 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Goodyear 400 winner at Darlington will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Darlington Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (April 5) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.

List of Darlington Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

  1. 1952: Dick Rathmann
  2. 1957: Fireball Roberts
  3. 1958: Curtis Turner
  4. 1959: Fireball Roberts
  5. 1960: Joe Weatherly
  6. 1961: Fred Lorenzen
  7. 1962: Nelson Stacy
  8. 1963: Joe Weatherly
  9. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  10. 1965: Junior Johnson
  11. 1966: Richard Petty
  12. 1967: Richard Petty
  13. 1968: David Pearson
  14. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  15. 1970: David Pearson
  16. 1971: Buddy Baker
  17. 1972: David Pearson
  18. 1973: David Pearson
  19. 1974: David Pearson
  20. 1975: Bobby Allison
  21. 1976: David Pearson
  22. 1977: Darrell Waltrip
  23. 1978: Benny Parsons
  24. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  25. 1980: David Pearson
  26. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  27. 1982: Dale Earnhardt
  28. 1983: Harry Gant
  29. 1984: Darrell Waltrip
  30. 1985: Bill Elliott
  31. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  32. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1988: Lake Speed
  34. 1989: Harry Gant
  35. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  36. 1991: Ricky Rudd
  37. 1992: Bill Elliott
  38. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  39. 1994: Dale Earnhardt
  40. 1995: Sterling Marlin
  41. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  42. 1997: Dale Jarrett
  43. 1998: Dale Jarrett
  44. 1999: Jeff Burton
  45. 2000: Ward Burton
  46. 2001: Dale Jarrett
  47. 2002: Sterling Marlin
  48. 2003: Ricky Craven
  49. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  50. 2020: Kevin Harvick
  51. 2020: Denny Hamlin
  52. 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
  53. 2022: Joey Logano
  54. 2023: William Byron
  55. 2024: Brad Keselowski

Edited by Yash Soni
