NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2025?

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Darlington Raceway for the 2025 Goodyear 400.

The season’s eighth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 6) 293-lap race at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

The Goodyear 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Darlington Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Darlington race will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Goodyear 400 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina:

“Darlington purses this weekend includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Goodyear 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Darlington Raceway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Goodyear 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Goodyear 400 winner at Darlington will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Darlington Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (April 5) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.

List of Darlington Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

1952: Dick Rathmann 1957: Fireball Roberts 1958: Curtis Turner 1959: Fireball Roberts 1960: Joe Weatherly 1961: Fred Lorenzen 1962: Nelson Stacy 1963: Joe Weatherly 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Junior Johnson 1966: Richard Petty 1967: Richard Petty 1968: David Pearson 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: David Pearson 1971: Buddy Baker 1972: David Pearson 1973: David Pearson 1974: David Pearson 1975: Bobby Allison 1976: David Pearson 1977: Darrell Waltrip 1978: Benny Parsons 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: David Pearson 1981: Darrell Waltrip 1982: Dale Earnhardt 1983: Harry Gant 1984: Darrell Waltrip 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Lake Speed 1989: Harry Gant 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Ricky Rudd 1992: Bill Elliott 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Dale Earnhardt 1995: Sterling Marlin 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Dale Jarrett 1998: Dale Jarrett 1999: Jeff Burton 2000: Ward Burton 2001: Dale Jarrett 2002: Sterling Marlin 2003: Ricky Craven 2004: Jimmie Johnson 2020: Kevin Harvick 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Martin Truex Jr. 2022: Joey Logano 2023: William Byron 2024: Brad Keselowski

