NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2025?

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Darlington Raceway for the 2025 Goodyear 400.
The season’s eighth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 6) 293-lap race at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.
The Goodyear 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Darlington Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Darlington race will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Goodyear 400 2025?
All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina:
“Darlington purses this weekend includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Goodyear 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Darlington Raceway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Goodyear 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Goodyear 400 winner at Darlington will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Darlington Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (April 5) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.
List of Darlington Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners
- 1952: Dick Rathmann
- 1957: Fireball Roberts
- 1958: Curtis Turner
- 1959: Fireball Roberts
- 1960: Joe Weatherly
- 1961: Fred Lorenzen
- 1962: Nelson Stacy
- 1963: Joe Weatherly
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Junior Johnson
- 1966: Richard Petty
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: David Pearson
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: David Pearson
- 1971: Buddy Baker
- 1972: David Pearson
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: David Pearson
- 1975: Bobby Allison
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: Darrell Waltrip
- 1978: Benny Parsons
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: David Pearson
- 1981: Darrell Waltrip
- 1982: Dale Earnhardt
- 1983: Harry Gant
- 1984: Darrell Waltrip
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Dale Earnhardt
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Lake Speed
- 1989: Harry Gant
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Ricky Rudd
- 1992: Bill Elliott
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Dale Earnhardt
- 1995: Sterling Marlin
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Dale Jarrett
- 1998: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Jeff Burton
- 2000: Ward Burton
- 2001: Dale Jarrett
- 2002: Sterling Marlin
- 2003: Ricky Craven
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2020: Kevin Harvick
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2022: Joey Logano
- 2023: William Byron
- 2024: Brad Keselowski