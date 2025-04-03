NASCAR Goodyear 400 Qualifying at Darlington: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the short track of Martinsville Speedway to the intermediate track of Darlington Raceway for the 2025 Goodyear 400 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s eighth points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the race at Martinsville, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Darlington.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, April 6, to compete over 293 laps and 400.238 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Goodyear 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 5, to determine the starting lineup for the season's eighth race.

Last year, RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag in Darlington, South Carolina.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 Goodyear 400 qualifying at Darlington Raceway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Goodyear 400 qualifying at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Darlington Spring race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Goodyear 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Ad

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 6:40 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:40 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:10 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 7:40 pm GMT on Saturday.

Ad

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4:40 am ACT on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Darlington race?

After finishing P22 last week at Martinsville, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 259 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 243 points. Larson finished fifth last week.

Chase Elliott (227), Christopher Bell (224), and Alex Bowman (224) complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback