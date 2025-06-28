NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 EchoPark Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 28, 2025 17:48 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 18th race over the 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at EchoPark Speedway after beating Daniel Suarez.

The #22 Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back Quaker State 400 wins and will start from the pole for Saturday’s (June 28) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark will wave at 7:19 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Quaker State 400's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Team Penske, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Quaker State 400. He scored the pole with a time of 30.979 and a speed of 178.960 mph during Saturday’s (June 28) Cup Series qualifying session.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry will start alongside Logano on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.

NASCAR Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series EchoPark Speedway race lineup:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #21 - Josh Berry
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #41 - Cole Custer
  8. #38 - Zane Smith
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #10 - Ty Dillon
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #35 - Riley Herbst
  21. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  24. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #20 - Christopher Bell
  29. #8 - Kyle Busch
  30. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #71 - Michael McDowell
  33. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  34. #1 - Ross Chastain
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  36. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #51 - Cody Ware
  40. #66 - David Starr

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the EchoPark Speedway for Saturday’s Quaker State 400 live on TNT Sports.

Yash Soni

Edited by Yash Soni
