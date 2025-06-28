NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 EchoPark Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 18th race over the 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at EchoPark Speedway after beating Daniel Suarez.

The #22 Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back Quaker State 400 wins and will start from the pole for Saturday’s (June 28) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark will wave at 7:19 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Quaker State 400's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Team Penske, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Quaker State 400. He scored the pole with a time of 30.979 and a speed of 178.960 mph during Saturday’s (June 28) Cup Series qualifying session.

Expand Tweet

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry will start alongside Logano on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.

NASCAR Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series EchoPark Speedway race lineup:

#22 - Joey Logano #21 - Josh Berry #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #41 - Cole Custer #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Ty Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #35 - Riley Herbst #16 - AJ Allmendinger #7 - Justin Haley #45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #01 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Noah Gragson #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Michael McDowell #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #87 - Connor Zilisch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Cody Ware #66 - David Starr

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the EchoPark Speedway for Saturday’s Quaker State 400 live on TNT Sports.

