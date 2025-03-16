NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. The season’s fifth race will be contested by 36 drivers for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long, tri-oval track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after beating Tyler Reddick. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Pennzoil 400s and will start 10th on Sunday’s (March 16) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas is set to wave at 3:43 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the fifth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Michael McDowell is on the pole for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. He scored the pole with a time of 28.883 and a speed of 186.961 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the first career pole in the series for Spire.

The defending Cup Series champion, the driver of the #22 Team Penske, Joey Logano, will start alongside McDowell in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Spring race lineup:

#71 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #2 - Austin Cindric #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #24 - William Byron #38 - Zane Smith #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #60 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #16 - AJ Allmendinger #1 - Ross Chastain #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #19 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Carson Hocevar #41 - Cole Custer #6 - Brad Keselowski #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #54 - Ty Gibbs #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #34 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Justin Haley #35 - Riley Herbst #51 - Cody Ware #12 - Ryan Blaney

