  • NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 16, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. The season’s fifth race will be contested by 36 drivers for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long, tri-oval track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after beating Tyler Reddick. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Pennzoil 400s and will start 10th on Sunday’s (March 16) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas is set to wave at 3:43 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the fifth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Michael McDowell is on the pole for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. He scored the pole with a time of 28.883 and a speed of 186.961 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the first career pole in the series for Spire.

The defending Cup Series champion, the driver of the #22 Team Penske, Joey Logano, will start alongside McDowell in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Spring race lineup:

  1. #71 - Michael McDowell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #8 - Kyle Busch
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #21 - Josh Berry
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #60 - Ryan Preece
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #10 - Ty Dillon
  18. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #4 - Noah Gragson
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  29. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #7 - Justin Haley
  34. #35 - Riley Herbst
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Edited by Yash Soni
