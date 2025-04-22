  • home icon
NASCAR Jack Link's 500 Qualifying at Talladega: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 22, 2025 20:11 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 Qualifying at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway to the longest oval of Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 this weekend.

The season’s 10th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the race at Bristol, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Talladega.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 27, to compete over 188 laps and 500 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Saturday, April 26, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 10th race.

Tyler Reddick, a driver for 23XI Racing, won the race in Lincoln, Alabama, last year.

Where to watch the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Talladega Spring race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Jack Link’s 500 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 3:30 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 10:30 am ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 8 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Talladega can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 4:30 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 12:30 am ACT on Saturday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Talladega Spring race?

After finishing P6 last Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 346 points. Denny Hamlin stands second with 316 points.

Hamlin’s teammate Christopher Bell with 305 points, followed by Kyle Larson (304), and Chase Elliott (278) complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

