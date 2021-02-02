NASCAR: Joey Logano excited about diverse 2021 season

NASCAR driver Joey Logano has expressed excitement for the NASCAR 2021 season that beckons. While he feels that the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway is drawing a lot of attention already, the 2018 Cup Series champion wants to keep his preparation balanced.

Much like other drivers, Logano has been spending time on a simulator preparing for the season ahead, predominantly because there isn't any offseason car testing in NASCAR yet.

Excited about the prospects of racing on diverse tracks this season, the No. 22 Ford Mustang driver said:

"I was just on the simulator and working on some things and I was driving and thinking, 'how cool is this that I get to drive so many different things.'"

"I always thought that Cup was one of the only series that goes to so many different tracks, the short tracks, the superspeedways, the mile-and-a-halves, the road courses. But now there are just more and more tracks, more road courses, tracks I've never been to, dirt racing."

Bear in mind that Logano does not have experience racing on dirt. However, he believes the addition of a dirt-track race is a good measure of a NASCAR driver.

How is NASCAR driver Joey Logano preparing for the dirt-track race at Bristol?

Logano takes pride in his NASCAR career and the fact that he hasn't been in a lot of cars except the ones used in the Cup and Xfinity series. That will not be an excuse going into the Bristol dirt race.

The Team Penske driver understands it is going to be a different ballgame there, but says he wants to spend some time between races on the dirt track trying to get the hang of it.

"I've got some plans to try to get out on a track a little bit and play around in different types of cars just to understand dirt racing a little bit," he said.

"Obviously, the car is going to drive different and it being very slick and all that, but understanding how the dirt moves, whether there's a cushion or when it dries out or when it rubbers up, there's all this lingo that I don't really know a whole bunch about and you have to see it and you have experience it to understand that."

While he would surely want to do well at Bristol, the NASCAR driver is not sweating much over it.

Logano believes there are other races in the season that are equally important, if not more so. However, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion would be keen to get off to a good start in the Daytona 500, where he crashed last year.

