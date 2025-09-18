  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Mobil 1 301 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2025?

NASCAR Mobil 1 301 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:09 GMT
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire (Source: Getty Images)

After the playoff race at Bristol, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Mobil 1 301. The season’s fourth playoff race is expected to be exciting.

Ad

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 21) 301-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.058-mile short track.

The Mobil 1 301 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the New Hampshire playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Mobil 1 301 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

Ad
Trending

According to this assumption, this year’s Mobil 1 301 winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 New Hampshire playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Mobil 1 301 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Ad

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire. He wrote:

“Purses for New Hampshire weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

Explore the 2025 New Hampshire playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 20, at 3 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET, followed by the Mobil 1 301 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at New Hampshire can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR New Hampshire playoff race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1993: Rusty Wallace
  2. 1994: Ricky Rudd
  3. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  4. 1996: Ernie Irvan
  5. 1997: Jeff Burton
  6. 1998: Jeff Burton
  7. 1999: Jeff Burton
  8. 2000: Tony Stewart
  9. 2001: Dale Jarrett
  10. 2002: Ward Burton
  11. 2003: Jimmie Johnson
  12. 2004: Kurt Busch
  13. 2005: Tony Stewart
  14. 2006: Kyle Busch
  15. 2007: Denny Hamlin
  16. 2008: Kurt Busch
  17. 2009: Joey Logano
  18. 2010: Jimmie Johnson
  19. 2011: Ryan Newman
  20. 2012: Kasey Kahne
  21. 2013: Brian Vickers
  22. 2014: Brad Keselowski
  23. 2015: Kyle Busch
  24. 2016: Matt Kenseth
  25. 2017: Denny Hamlin
  26. 2018: Kevin Harvick
  27. 2019: Kevin Harvick
  28. 2020: Brad Keselowski
  29. 2021: Aric Almirola
  30. 2022: Christopher Bell
  31. 2023: Martin Truex Jr.
  32. 2024: Christopher Bell
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications