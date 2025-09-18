NASCAR Mobil 1 301 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Bristol, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Mobil 1 301. The season’s fourth playoff race is expected to be exciting.
The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 21) 301-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.058-mile short track.
The Mobil 1 301 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the New Hampshire playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Mobil 1 301 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Mobil 1 301 winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.
Live action of the 2025 New Hampshire playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Mobil 1 301 2025?
All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire. He wrote:
“Purses for New Hampshire weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 New Hampshire playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 20, at 3 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET, followed by the Mobil 1 301 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at New Hampshire can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR New Hampshire playoff race winners
Years – Driver
- 1993: Rusty Wallace
- 1994: Ricky Rudd
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Ernie Irvan
- 1997: Jeff Burton
- 1998: Jeff Burton
- 1999: Jeff Burton
- 2000: Tony Stewart
- 2001: Dale Jarrett
- 2002: Ward Burton
- 2003: Jimmie Johnson
- 2004: Kurt Busch
- 2005: Tony Stewart
- 2006: Kyle Busch
- 2007: Denny Hamlin
- 2008: Kurt Busch
- 2009: Joey Logano
- 2010: Jimmie Johnson
- 2011: Ryan Newman
- 2012: Kasey Kahne
- 2013: Brian Vickers
- 2014: Brad Keselowski
- 2015: Kyle Busch
- 2016: Matt Kenseth
- 2017: Denny Hamlin
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Kevin Harvick
- 2020: Brad Keselowski
- 2021: Aric Almirola
- 2022: Christopher Bell
- 2023: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2024: Christopher Bell
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.