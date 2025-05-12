NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Twelve races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the latest winner of the season after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

Larson secured a dominating victory at Kansas, sweeping the first two stages and leading a race-high 221 of 267 laps to take his third win of the season at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With his third win, Kyle Larson gained 61 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 469 points. After a runner-up finish at Kansas, Christopher Bell gained 49 points and moved to third place in the Cup Series points table with 384 points.

After a P24 finish at Kansas, William Byron gained 13 points and slipped to second position in the Cup points table with 434 points. Byron is 35 points behind his teammate Larson for the regular season championship.

Ad

Chris Buescher, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured an eighth-place finish. He gained 29 points and is 12th in the points standings with 284 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 30 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 318 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 AdventHealth 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 12th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

Kyle Larson - 469 William Byron - 434 Christopher Bell - 384 Chase Elliott - 378 Ryan Blaney - 362 Tyler Reddick - 357 Denny Hamlin - 346 Alex Bowman - 325 Joey Logano - 318 Bubba Wallace - 310 Ross Chastain - 300 Chris Buescher - 284 Chase Briscoe - 278 Austin Cindric - 273 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 258 Ryan Preece - 251 Josh Berry - 244 Kyle Busch - 244 John Hunter Nemechek - 234 Carson Hocevar - 230 Michael McDowell - 228 Austin Dillon - 227 Zane Smith - 227 Todd Gilliland - 227 AJ Allmendinger - 218 Ty Gibbs - 217 Daniel Suarez - 209 Justin Haley - 206 Erik Jones - 196 Ty Dillon - 188 Noah Gragson - 181 Riley Herbst # - 151 Brad Keselowski - 148 Cole Custer - 139 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 138 Cody Ware - 68 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Corey Lajoie - 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.