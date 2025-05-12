NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Twelve races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the latest winner of the season after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11.
Larson secured a dominating victory at Kansas, sweeping the first two stages and leading a race-high 221 of 267 laps to take his third win of the season at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.
With his third win, Kyle Larson gained 61 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 469 points. After a runner-up finish at Kansas, Christopher Bell gained 49 points and moved to third place in the Cup Series points table with 384 points.
After a P24 finish at Kansas, William Byron gained 13 points and slipped to second position in the Cup points table with 434 points. Byron is 35 points behind his teammate Larson for the regular season championship.
Chris Buescher, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured an eighth-place finish. He gained 29 points and is 12th in the points standings with 284 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 30 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 318 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 AdventHealth 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 12th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- Kyle Larson - 469
- William Byron - 434
- Christopher Bell - 384
- Chase Elliott - 378
- Ryan Blaney - 362
- Tyler Reddick - 357
- Denny Hamlin - 346
- Alex Bowman - 325
- Joey Logano - 318
- Bubba Wallace - 310
- Ross Chastain - 300
- Chris Buescher - 284
- Chase Briscoe - 278
- Austin Cindric - 273
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 258
- Ryan Preece - 251
- Josh Berry - 244
- Kyle Busch - 244
- John Hunter Nemechek - 234
- Carson Hocevar - 230
- Michael McDowell - 228
- Austin Dillon - 227
- Zane Smith - 227
- Todd Gilliland - 227
- AJ Allmendinger - 218
- Ty Gibbs - 217
- Daniel Suarez - 209
- Justin Haley - 206
- Erik Jones - 196
- Ty Dillon - 188
- Noah Gragson - 181
- Riley Herbst # - 151
- Brad Keselowski - 148
- Cole Custer - 139
- Shane Van Gisbergen # - 138
- Cody Ware - 68
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Corey Lajoie - 24
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025.
