  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 12, 2025 11:47 GMT
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

Twelve races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the latest winner of the season after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

Larson secured a dominating victory at Kansas, sweeping the first two stages and leading a race-high 221 of 267 laps to take his third win of the season at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With his third win, Kyle Larson gained 61 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 469 points. After a runner-up finish at Kansas, Christopher Bell gained 49 points and moved to third place in the Cup Series points table with 384 points.

After a P24 finish at Kansas, William Byron gained 13 points and slipped to second position in the Cup points table with 434 points. Byron is 35 points behind his teammate Larson for the regular season championship.

Ad

Chris Buescher, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured an eighth-place finish. He gained 29 points and is 12th in the points standings with 284 points.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 30 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 318 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 AdventHealth 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 12th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - 469
  2. William Byron - 434
  3. Christopher Bell - 384
  4. Chase Elliott - 378
  5. Ryan Blaney - 362
  6. Tyler Reddick - 357
  7. Denny Hamlin - 346
  8. Alex Bowman - 325
  9. Joey Logano - 318
  10. Bubba Wallace - 310
  11. Ross Chastain - 300
  12. Chris Buescher - 284
  13. Chase Briscoe - 278
  14. Austin Cindric - 273
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 258
  16. Ryan Preece - 251
  17. Josh Berry - 244
  18. Kyle Busch - 244
  19. John Hunter Nemechek - 234
  20. Carson Hocevar - 230
  21. Michael McDowell - 228
  22. Austin Dillon - 227
  23. Zane Smith - 227
  24. Todd Gilliland - 227
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 218
  26. Ty Gibbs - 217
  27. Daniel Suarez - 209
  28. Justin Haley - 206
  29. Erik Jones - 196
  30. Ty Dillon - 188
  31. Noah Gragson - 181
  32. Riley Herbst # - 151
  33. Brad Keselowski - 148
  34. Cole Custer - 139
  35. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 138
  36. Cody Ware - 68
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  38. Corey Lajoie - 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications