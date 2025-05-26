NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain became the latest winner of the season after winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

Chastain passed William Byron late in the race with six laps to go and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Chastain locked his playoff spot and gained 50 points. He moved to eighth place in the Cup Series points table with 350 points. After a runner-up finish at Charlotte, William Byron gained 65 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 499 points.

After a DNF result at Charlotte, Kyle Larson gained just one point and slipped to second position in the Cup points table with 470 points. Larson is 29 points behind his teammate, Byron, for the regular season championship.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a third-place finish. He gained 36 points and is 11th in the points standings with 314 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 17th and gained 20 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 338 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 13th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 499 Kyle Larson - 470 Christopher Bell - 425 Chase Elliott - 415 Tyler Reddick - 392 Denny Hamlin - 390 Ryan Blaney - 363 Ross Chastain - 350 Joey Logano - 338 Alex Bowman - 333 Chase Briscoe - 314 Bubba Wallace - 312 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 284 Ryan Preece - 280 Austin Cindric - 279 Josh Berry - 269 AJ Allmendinger - 267 Kyle Busch - 266 Michael McDowell - 259 John Hunter Nemechek - 257 Carson Hocevar - 248 Todd Gilliland - 246 Chris Buescher - 244 Austin Dillon - 244 Ty Gibbs - 230 Zane Smith - 228 Erik Jones - 223 Noah Gragson - 213 Justin Haley - 213 Daniel Suarez - 210 Ty Dillon - 206 Brad Keselowski - 180 Shane van Gisbergen # - 161 Riley Herbst # - 160 Cole Custer - 155 Cody Ware - 80 Jimmie Johnson * - 35 Corey LaJoie – 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1.

