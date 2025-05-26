NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain became the latest winner of the season after winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.
Chastain passed William Byron late in the race with six laps to go and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Chastain locked his playoff spot and gained 50 points. He moved to eighth place in the Cup Series points table with 350 points. After a runner-up finish at Charlotte, William Byron gained 65 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 499 points.
After a DNF result at Charlotte, Kyle Larson gained just one point and slipped to second position in the Cup points table with 470 points. Larson is 29 points behind his teammate, Byron, for the regular season championship.
Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a third-place finish. He gained 36 points and is 11th in the points standings with 314 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 17th and gained 20 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 338 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Coca-Cola 600
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 13th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 499
- Kyle Larson - 470
- Christopher Bell - 425
- Chase Elliott - 415
- Tyler Reddick - 392
- Denny Hamlin - 390
- Ryan Blaney - 363
- Ross Chastain - 350
- Joey Logano - 338
- Alex Bowman - 333
- Chase Briscoe - 314
- Bubba Wallace - 312
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 284
- Ryan Preece - 280
- Austin Cindric - 279
- Josh Berry - 269
- AJ Allmendinger - 267
- Kyle Busch - 266
- Michael McDowell - 259
- John Hunter Nemechek - 257
- Carson Hocevar - 248
- Todd Gilliland - 246
- Chris Buescher - 244
- Austin Dillon - 244
- Ty Gibbs - 230
- Zane Smith - 228
- Erik Jones - 223
- Noah Gragson - 213
- Justin Haley - 213
- Daniel Suarez - 210
- Ty Dillon - 206
- Brad Keselowski - 180
- Shane van Gisbergen # - 161
- Riley Herbst # - 160
- Cole Custer - 155
- Cody Ware - 80
- Jimmie Johnson * - 35
- Corey LaJoie – 24
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1.
