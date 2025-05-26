  • home icon
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2025 14:08 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (Source: Getty Images)

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain became the latest winner of the season after winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

Chastain passed William Byron late in the race with six laps to go and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Chastain locked his playoff spot and gained 50 points. He moved to eighth place in the Cup Series points table with 350 points. After a runner-up finish at Charlotte, William Byron gained 65 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 499 points.

After a DNF result at Charlotte, Kyle Larson gained just one point and slipped to second position in the Cup points table with 470 points. Larson is 29 points behind his teammate, Byron, for the regular season championship.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a third-place finish. He gained 36 points and is 11th in the points standings with 314 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 17th and gained 20 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 338 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 13th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 499
  2. Kyle Larson - 470
  3. Christopher Bell - 425
  4. Chase Elliott - 415
  5. Tyler Reddick - 392
  6. Denny Hamlin - 390
  7. Ryan Blaney - 363
  8. Ross Chastain - 350
  9. Joey Logano - 338
  10. Alex Bowman - 333
  11. Chase Briscoe - 314
  12. Bubba Wallace - 312
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 284
  14. Ryan Preece - 280
  15. Austin Cindric - 279
  16. Josh Berry - 269
  17. AJ Allmendinger - 267
  18. Kyle Busch - 266
  19. Michael McDowell - 259
  20. John Hunter Nemechek - 257
  21. Carson Hocevar - 248
  22. Todd Gilliland - 246
  23. Chris Buescher - 244
  24. Austin Dillon - 244
  25. Ty Gibbs - 230
  26. Zane Smith - 228
  27. Erik Jones - 223
  28. Noah Gragson - 213
  29. Justin Haley - 213
  30. Daniel Suarez - 210
  31. Ty Dillon - 206
  32. Brad Keselowski - 180
  33. Shane van Gisbergen # - 161
  34. Riley Herbst # - 160
  35. Cole Custer - 155
  36. Cody Ware - 80
  37. Jimmie Johnson * - 35
  38. Corey LaJoie – 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1.

Edited by Yash Soni
