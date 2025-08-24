  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2025 11:30 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

A total of 26 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest winner of the season after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. Blaney beats Cole Custer, Justin Haley, and Daniel Suarez in a four-wide dash on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Blaney gained 52 points and moved to the fourth position in the Cup Series points table with 2026 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Daytona, Daniel Suarez gained 35 points and is up to 27th with 468 points.

After a P6 finish at Daytona, Kyle Larson gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 2032 points. His teammate, William Byron, stands second with 2032 points.

With Blaney’s win, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick locked his playoff berth. Reddick and Bowman sit 14th and 16th with 2006 and 2002 points, respectively, in the playoff points table.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 27th and gained 23 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 2007 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 26th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - 2032
  2. William Byron - 2032
  3. Denny Hamlin - 2029
  4. Ryan Blaney - 2026
  5. Christopher Bell - 2023
  6. Shane van Gisbergen - 2022
  7. Chase Elliott - 2013
  8. Chase Briscoe - 2010
  9. Bubba Wallace - 2008
  10. Austin Cindric - 2008
  11. Ross Chastain - 2007
  12. Joey Logano - 2007
  13. Josh Berry - 2006
  14. Tyler Reddick - 2006
  15. Austin Dillon - 2005
  16. Alex Bowman - 2002
  17. Chris Buescher - 655
  18. Ryan Preece - 620
  19. Ty Gibbs - 543
  20. Kyle Busch - 541
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 516
  22. Brad Keselowski - 515
  23. Michael McDowell - 510
  24. Erik Jones - 504
  25. Carson Hocevar - 491
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 486
  27. Daniel Suarez - 468
  28. Zane Smith - 447
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 436
  30. Todd Gilliland - 418
  31. Ty Dillon - 387
  32. Cole Custer - 340
  33. Noah Gragson - 310
  34. Riley Herbst - 294
  35. Cody Ware - 185
  36. Justin Haley - 429
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on August 31.

Edited by Yash Soni
