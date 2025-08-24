NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

A total of 26 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest winner of the season after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. Blaney beats Cole Custer, Justin Haley, and Daniel Suarez in a four-wide dash on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Blaney gained 52 points and moved to the fourth position in the Cup Series points table with 2026 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Daytona, Daniel Suarez gained 35 points and is up to 27th with 468 points.After a P6 finish at Daytona, Kyle Larson gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 2032 points. His teammate, William Byron, stands second with 2032 points.With Blaney’s win, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick locked his playoff berth. Reddick and Bowman sit 14th and 16th with 2006 and 2002 points, respectively, in the playoff points table.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 27th and gained 23 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 2007 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 26th points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsKyle Larson - 2032William Byron - 2032Denny Hamlin - 2029Ryan Blaney - 2026Christopher Bell - 2023Shane van Gisbergen - 2022Chase Elliott - 2013Chase Briscoe - 2010Bubba Wallace - 2008Austin Cindric - 2008Ross Chastain - 2007Joey Logano - 2007Josh Berry - 2006Tyler Reddick - 2006Austin Dillon - 2005Alex Bowman - 2002Chris Buescher - 655Ryan Preece - 620Ty Gibbs - 543Kyle Busch - 541AJ Allmendinger - 516Brad Keselowski - 515Michael McDowell - 510Erik Jones - 504Carson Hocevar - 491John Hunter Nemechek - 486Daniel Suarez - 468Zane Smith - 447Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 436Todd Gilliland - 418Ty Dillon - 387Cole Custer - 340Noah Gragson - 310Riley Herbst - 294Cody Ware - 185Justin Haley - 429Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on August 31.