NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Seven races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the fifth different winner of the season after winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.
Hamlin dominated the season’s first short track race, leading a race-high 274 of the 400 laps and clinching a comprehensive win at the 0.526-mile track.
With the win, Hamlin locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points, moving to sixth place in the points table with 218 points. After a runner-up finish at Martinsville, polesitter Christopher Bell gained 38 points and moved to fourth position in the Cup Series points table with 224 points.
William Byron, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished 22nd. He gained 15 points and maintained top place in the points table with 259 points.
Chase Elliott, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 46 points and is third in the points standings with 227 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished eighth and is ninth in the points table with 199 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the seventh points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 259
- Kyle Larson - 243
- Chase Elliott - 227
- Christopher Bell - 224
- Alex Bowman - 224
- Denny Hamlin - 218
- Tyler Reddick - 213
- Bubba Wallace - 208
- Joey Logano - 199
- Ryan Blaney - 193
- Chris Buescher - 177
- Chase Briscoe - 169
- Ross Chastain - 169
- Ryan Preece - 165
- Michael McDowell - 159
- Kyle Busch - 150
- John Hunter Nemechek - 148
- AJ Allmendinger - 148
- Josh Berry - 147
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 146
- Daniel Suarez - 125
- Todd Gilliland - 125
- Zane Smith - 124
- Austin Cindric - 122
- Ty Dillon - 117
- Justin Haley - 114
- Austin Dillon - 114
- Carson Hocevar - 113
- Erik Jones - 108
- Brad Keselowski - 102
- Ty Gibbs - 99
- Noah Gragson - 90
- Riley Herbst # - 89
- Shane van Gisbergen # - 80
- Cole Custer - 62
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Cody Ware - 34
- Corey LaJoie - 21
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Darlington on April 6, 2025.