  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Cook Out 400
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 31, 2025 01:59 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 (Source: Getty Images)

Seven races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the fifth different winner of the season after winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.

Ad

Hamlin dominated the season’s first short track race, leading a race-high 274 of the 400 laps and clinching a comprehensive win at the 0.526-mile track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Hamlin locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points, moving to sixth place in the points table with 218 points. After a runner-up finish at Martinsville, polesitter Christopher Bell gained 38 points and moved to fourth position in the Cup Series points table with 224 points.

William Byron, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished 22nd. He gained 15 points and maintained top place in the points table with 259 points.

Ad

Chase Elliott, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 46 points and is third in the points standings with 227 points.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished eighth and is ninth in the points table with 199 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the seventh points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 259
  2. Kyle Larson - 243
  3. Chase Elliott - 227
  4. Christopher Bell - 224
  5. Alex Bowman - 224
  6. Denny Hamlin - 218
  7. Tyler Reddick - 213
  8. Bubba Wallace - 208
  9. Joey Logano - 199
  10. Ryan Blaney - 193
  11. Chris Buescher - 177
  12. Chase Briscoe - 169
  13. Ross Chastain - 169
  14. Ryan Preece - 165
  15. Michael McDowell - 159
  16. Kyle Busch - 150
  17. John Hunter Nemechek - 148
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 148
  19. Josh Berry - 147
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 146
  21. Daniel Suarez - 125
  22. Todd Gilliland - 125
  23. Zane Smith - 124
  24. Austin Cindric - 122
  25. Ty Dillon - 117
  26. Justin Haley - 114
  27. Austin Dillon - 114
  28. Carson Hocevar - 113
  29. Erik Jones - 108
  30. Brad Keselowski - 102
  31. Ty Gibbs - 99
  32. Noah Gragson - 90
  33. Riley Herbst # - 89
  34. Shane van Gisbergen # - 80
  35. Cole Custer - 62
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  37. Cody Ware - 34
  38. Corey LaJoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Darlington on April 6, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी