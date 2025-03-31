NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Seven races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the fifth different winner of the season after winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.

Ad

Hamlin dominated the season’s first short track race, leading a race-high 274 of the 400 laps and clinching a comprehensive win at the 0.526-mile track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the win, Hamlin locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points, moving to sixth place in the points table with 218 points. After a runner-up finish at Martinsville, polesitter Christopher Bell gained 38 points and moved to fourth position in the Cup Series points table with 224 points.

William Byron, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished 22nd. He gained 15 points and maintained top place in the points table with 259 points.

Ad

Chase Elliott, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 46 points and is third in the points standings with 227 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished eighth and is ninth in the points table with 199 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the seventh points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 259 Kyle Larson - 243 Chase Elliott - 227 Christopher Bell - 224 Alex Bowman - 224 Denny Hamlin - 218 Tyler Reddick - 213 Bubba Wallace - 208 Joey Logano - 199 Ryan Blaney - 193 Chris Buescher - 177 Chase Briscoe - 169 Ross Chastain - 169 Ryan Preece - 165 Michael McDowell - 159 Kyle Busch - 150 John Hunter Nemechek - 148 AJ Allmendinger - 148 Josh Berry - 147 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 146 Daniel Suarez - 125 Todd Gilliland - 125 Zane Smith - 124 Austin Cindric - 122 Ty Dillon - 117 Justin Haley - 114 Austin Dillon - 114 Carson Hocevar - 113 Erik Jones - 108 Brad Keselowski - 102 Ty Gibbs - 99 Noah Gragson - 90 Riley Herbst # - 89 Shane van Gisbergen # - 80 Cole Custer - 62 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Cody Ware - 34 Corey LaJoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Darlington on April 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback