NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

A total of 28 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the latest winner of the season after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7. Hamlin grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski with 24 laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Hamlin locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and gained 53 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2120 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Gateway, Chase Briscoe gained 45 points and dropped to second from the top position with 2115 points.After a P12 finish at Gateway, Kyle Larson gained 41 points and moved to third position in the points table with 2103 points.Chase Elliott, who started on second, failed to utilize the advantage and ended up finishing third. He gained 38 points and moved to ninth place in the points table with 2071 points.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fifth and gained 40 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 2064 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 28th points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsDenny Hamlin - 2120Chase Briscoe - 2115Kyle Larson - 2103Bubba Wallace - 2093Ryan Blaney - 2085William Byron - 2082Tyler Reddick - 2080Christopher Bell - 2075Chase Elliott - 2071Joey Logano - 2064Ross Chastain - 2062Austin Cindric - 2054Austin Dillon - 2043Shane van Gisbergen - 2039Alex Bowman - 2019Josh Berry - 2009Chris Buescher - 710Ryan Preece - 667Ty Gibbs - 585Kyle Busch - 585AJ Allmendinger - 568Brad Keselowski - 566Erik Jones - 562John Hunter Nemechek - 557Carson Hocevar - 541Michael McDowell - 537Daniel Suarez - 482Zane Smith - 477Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 460Justin Haley - 448Todd Gilliland - 434Ty Dillon - 393Cole Custer - 363Noah Gragson - 340Riley Herbst - 309Cody Ware - 194Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14.