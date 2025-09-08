NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR (Source: Imagn)

A total of 28 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the latest winner of the season after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7. Hamlin grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski with 24 laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Hamlin locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and gained 53 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2120 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Gateway, Chase Briscoe gained 45 points and dropped to second from the top position with 2115 points.

After a P12 finish at Gateway, Kyle Larson gained 41 points and moved to third position in the points table with 2103 points.

Chase Elliott, who started on second, failed to utilize the advantage and ended up finishing third. He gained 38 points and moved to ninth place in the points table with 2071 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fifth and gained 40 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 2064 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 28th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Denny Hamlin - 2120
  2. Chase Briscoe - 2115
  3. Kyle Larson - 2103
  4. Bubba Wallace - 2093
  5. Ryan Blaney - 2085
  6. William Byron - 2082
  7. Tyler Reddick - 2080
  8. Christopher Bell - 2075
  9. Chase Elliott - 2071
  10. Joey Logano - 2064
  11. Ross Chastain - 2062
  12. Austin Cindric - 2054
  13. Austin Dillon - 2043
  14. Shane van Gisbergen - 2039
  15. Alex Bowman - 2019
  16. Josh Berry - 2009
  17. Chris Buescher - 710
  18. Ryan Preece - 667
  19. Ty Gibbs - 585
  20. Kyle Busch - 585
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 568
  22. Brad Keselowski - 566
  23. Erik Jones - 562
  24. John Hunter Nemechek - 557
  25. Carson Hocevar - 541
  26. Michael McDowell - 537
  27. Daniel Suarez - 482
  28. Zane Smith - 477
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 460
  30. Justin Haley - 448
  31. Todd Gilliland - 434
  32. Ty Dillon - 393
  33. Cole Custer - 363
  34. Noah Gragson - 340
  35. Riley Herbst - 309
  36. Cody Ware - 194
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14.

Edited by Yash Soni
