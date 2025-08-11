NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

A total of 24 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest winner of the season after winning the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10.SVG secured a convincing victory, leading a race-high 38 laps of the 90, and held off the rest of the field in the closing laps of the race to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, SVG gained 43 points and moved to the 25th position in the Cup Series points table with 441 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen, Christopher Bell gained 43 points and is up to fourth with 727 points.After a P4 finish at Watkins Glen, William Byron gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 812 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 42 points behind him in the regular season championship standings.Ryan Blaney, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a sixth-place finish. He gained 45 points and is sixth in the standings with 710 points.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and gained 23 points. He moved to 13th in the points table with 583 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Go Bowling at The GlenHere's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 24th points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsWilliam Byron - 812Chase Elliott - 770Denny Hamlin - 731Christopher Bell - 727Kyle Larson - 727Ryan Blaney - 710* Tyler Reddick - 701Chase Briscoe - 674Alex Bowman - 644Chris Buescher - 618* Bubba Wallace - 610Ryan Preece - 584Joey Logano - 583Ross Chastain - 571Kyle Busch - 516Austin Cindric - 502Ty Gibbs - 493AJ Allmendinger - 489Brad Keselowski - 465Carson Hocevar - 462Erik Jones - 461Michael McDowell - 458John Hunter Nemechek - 458Josh Berry - 445Shane Van Gisbergen # - 441Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 420* Zane Smith - 415Austin Dillon - 406Daniel Suarez - 393Justin Haley - 388* Todd Gilliland - 376Ty Dillon - 355* Noah Gragson - 299Cole Custer - 294* Riley Herbst # - 287Cody Ware - 163* Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Richmond Raceway on August 17.