  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

A total of 24 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest winner of the season after winning the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10.

Ad

SVG secured a convincing victory, leading a race-high 38 laps of the 90, and held off the rest of the field in the closing laps of the race to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, SVG gained 43 points and moved to the 25th position in the Cup Series points table with 441 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen, Christopher Bell gained 43 points and is up to fourth with 727 points.

Ad
Trending

After a P4 finish at Watkins Glen, William Byron gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 812 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 42 points behind him in the regular season championship standings.

Ryan Blaney, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a sixth-place finish. He gained 45 points and is sixth in the standings with 710 points.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and gained 23 points. He moved to 13th in the points table with 583 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 24th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 812
  2. Chase Elliott - 770
  3. Denny Hamlin - 731
  4. Christopher Bell - 727
  5. Kyle Larson - 727
  6. Ryan Blaney - 710
  7. * Tyler Reddick - 701
  8. Chase Briscoe - 674
  9. Alex Bowman - 644
  10. Chris Buescher - 618
  11. * Bubba Wallace - 610
  12. Ryan Preece - 584
  13. Joey Logano - 583
  14. Ross Chastain - 571
  15. Kyle Busch - 516
  16. Austin Cindric - 502
  17. Ty Gibbs - 493
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 489
  19. Brad Keselowski - 465
  20. Carson Hocevar - 462
  21. Erik Jones - 461
  22. Michael McDowell - 458
  23. John Hunter Nemechek - 458
  24. Josh Berry - 445
  25. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 441
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 420
  27. * Zane Smith - 415
  28. Austin Dillon - 406
  29. Daniel Suarez - 393
  30. Justin Haley - 388
  31. * Todd Gilliland - 376
  32. Ty Dillon - 355
  33. * Noah Gragson - 299
  34. Cole Custer - 294
  35. * Riley Herbst # - 287
  36. Cody Ware - 163
  37. * Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Richmond Raceway on August 17.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications