  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Grant Park 165
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2025 12:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (Source: Getty Images)

Nineteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest winner of the season after winning the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6.

Ad

SVG emerged victorious after grabbing the lead on Lap 60 and held off Ty Gibbs on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 40 points and moved to 27th place in the Cup Series points table with 308 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Chicago, Ty Gibbs gained 35 points and is up to 19th with 377 points.

Despite a DNF result at Chicago, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 632 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 13 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Ad

Michael McDowell, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a 32nd-place finish. He gained 15 points and is 23rd in the standings with 366 points.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 11th and gained 26 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 471 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Grant Park 165

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 19th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 632
  2. Chase Elliott - 619
  3. Kyle Larson - 613
  4. Denny Hamlin - 589
  5. Tyler Reddick - 584
  6. Christopher Bell - 565
  7. Ryan Blaney - 539
  8. Ross Chastain - 490
  9. Chase Briscoe - 482
  10. Alex Bowman - 480
  11. Chris Buescher - 476
  12. Joey Logano - 471
  13. Bubba Wallace - 443
  14. Ryan Preece - 441
  15. AJ Allmendinger - 400
  16. Kyle Busch - 397
  17. Erik Jones - 393
  18. Austin Cindric - 389
  19. Ty Gibbs - 377
  20. John Hunter Nemechek - 375
  21. Carson Hocevar - 368
  22. Josh Berry - 366
  23. Michael McDowell - 366
  24. Zane Smith - 363
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 361
  26. Austin Dillon - 315
  27. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 308
  28. Brad Keselowski - 307
  29. Daniel Suarez - 307
  30. Todd Gilliland - 306
  31. Justin Haley - 294
  32. Ty Dillon - 291
  33. Noah Gragson - 265
  34. Cole Custer - 241
  35. Riley Herbst # - 226
  36. Cody Ware - 144
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  38. Katherine Legge - 30

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on July 13.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications