NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

Nineteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest winner of the season after winning the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6.
SVG emerged victorious after grabbing the lead on Lap 60 and held off Ty Gibbs on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 40 points and moved to 27th place in the Cup Series points table with 308 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Chicago, Ty Gibbs gained 35 points and is up to 19th with 377 points.
Despite a DNF result at Chicago, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 632 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 13 points behind in the regular season championship standings.
Michael McDowell, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a 32nd-place finish. He gained 15 points and is 23rd in the standings with 366 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 11th and gained 26 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 471 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Grant Park 165
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 19th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 632
- Chase Elliott - 619
- Kyle Larson - 613
- Denny Hamlin - 589
- Tyler Reddick - 584
- Christopher Bell - 565
- Ryan Blaney - 539
- Ross Chastain - 490
- Chase Briscoe - 482
- Alex Bowman - 480
- Chris Buescher - 476
- Joey Logano - 471
- Bubba Wallace - 443
- Ryan Preece - 441
- AJ Allmendinger - 400
- Kyle Busch - 397
- Erik Jones - 393
- Austin Cindric - 389
- Ty Gibbs - 377
- John Hunter Nemechek - 375
- Carson Hocevar - 368
- Josh Berry - 366
- Michael McDowell - 366
- Zane Smith - 363
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 361
- Austin Dillon - 315
- Shane Van Gisbergen # - 308
- Brad Keselowski - 307
- Daniel Suarez - 307
- Todd Gilliland - 306
- Justin Haley - 294
- Ty Dillon - 291
- Noah Gragson - 265
- Cole Custer - 241
- Riley Herbst # - 226
- Cody Ware - 144
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Katherine Legge - 30
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on July 13.
