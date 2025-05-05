NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 05, 2025 01:52 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn
NASCAR poinst table Wurth 400 at Texas (Source: Imagn)

Eleven races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the latest winner of the season after winning the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4.

Logano took the lead from Michael McDowell on Lap 264 and held on during an overtime finish to take his first win of the season at 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

With the win, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano locked his playoff spot and gained 42 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 288 points. After a runner-up finish at Texas, Ross Chastain gained 35 points and moved to 11th place in the Cup Series points table with 281 points.

After a P13 finish at Texas, William Byron gained 32 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 421 points. Kyle Larson moved to second place after finishing fourth in the 38-driver field. Byron has a 13-point lead over his second-place teammate.

Carson Hocevar, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 24th-place finish. He gained 24 points and is 17th in the points standings with 219 points.

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, finished 16th and gained 21 points. He moved to fourth place in the points table with 338 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Würth 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 11th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 421
  2. Kyle Larson – 408
  3. Denny Hamlin – 338
  4. Chase Elliott - 338
  5. Tyler Reddick - 337
  6. Christopher Bell - 335
  7. Ryan Blaney - 313
  8. Bubba Wallace – 306
  9. Joey Logano – 288
  10. Alex Bowman - 284
  11. Ross Chastain - 281
  12. Chris Buescher - 255
  13. Chase Briscoe - 245
  14. Austin Cindric - 241
  15. Josh Berry - 206
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 240
  17. Kyle Busch - 228
  18. Carson Hocevar - 219
  19. Ryan Preece - 217
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 217
  21. Michael McDowell - 214
  22. Austin Dillon - 212
  23. Ty Gibbs - 208
  24. John Hunter Nemechek - 207
  25. Daniel Suarez - 206
  26. Zane Smith - 203
  27. Todd Gilliland - 202
  28. Justin Haley - 200
  29. Erik Jones - 191
  30. Ty Dillon - 186
  31. Noah Gragson - 158
  32. Brad Keselowski - 142
  33. Riley Herbst - 141
  34. Cole Custer - 127
  35. Shane van Gisbergen - 121
  36. Cody Ware - 61
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  38. Corey LaJoie – 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2025.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
