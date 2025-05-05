NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Eleven races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the latest winner of the season after winning the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4.

Logano took the lead from Michael McDowell on Lap 264 and held on during an overtime finish to take his first win of the season at 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

With the win, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano locked his playoff spot and gained 42 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 288 points. After a runner-up finish at Texas, Ross Chastain gained 35 points and moved to 11th place in the Cup Series points table with 281 points.

After a P13 finish at Texas, William Byron gained 32 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 421 points. Kyle Larson moved to second place after finishing fourth in the 38-driver field. Byron has a 13-point lead over his second-place teammate.

Carson Hocevar, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 24th-place finish. He gained 24 points and is 17th in the points standings with 219 points.

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, finished 16th and gained 21 points. He moved to fourth place in the points table with 338 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Würth 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 11th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 421 Kyle Larson – 408 Denny Hamlin – 338 Chase Elliott - 338 Tyler Reddick - 337 Christopher Bell - 335 Ryan Blaney - 313 Bubba Wallace – 306 Joey Logano – 288 Alex Bowman - 284 Ross Chastain - 281 Chris Buescher - 255 Chase Briscoe - 245 Austin Cindric - 241 Josh Berry - 206 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 240 Kyle Busch - 228 Carson Hocevar - 219 Ryan Preece - 217 AJ Allmendinger - 217 Michael McDowell - 214 Austin Dillon - 212 Ty Gibbs - 208 John Hunter Nemechek - 207 Daniel Suarez - 206 Zane Smith - 203 Todd Gilliland - 202 Justin Haley - 200 Erik Jones - 191 Ty Dillon - 186 Noah Gragson - 158 Brad Keselowski - 142 Riley Herbst - 141 Cole Custer - 127 Shane van Gisbergen - 121 Cody Ware - 61 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Corey LaJoie – 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2025.

