NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Eleven races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the latest winner of the season after winning the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4.
Logano took the lead from Michael McDowell on Lap 264 and held on during an overtime finish to take his first win of the season at 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.
With the win, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano locked his playoff spot and gained 42 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 288 points. After a runner-up finish at Texas, Ross Chastain gained 35 points and moved to 11th place in the Cup Series points table with 281 points.
After a P13 finish at Texas, William Byron gained 32 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 421 points. Kyle Larson moved to second place after finishing fourth in the 38-driver field. Byron has a 13-point lead over his second-place teammate.
Carson Hocevar, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 24th-place finish. He gained 24 points and is 17th in the points standings with 219 points.
Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, finished 16th and gained 21 points. He moved to fourth place in the points table with 338 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Würth 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 11th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 421
- Kyle Larson – 408
- Denny Hamlin – 338
- Chase Elliott - 338
- Tyler Reddick - 337
- Christopher Bell - 335
- Ryan Blaney - 313
- Bubba Wallace – 306
- Joey Logano – 288
- Alex Bowman - 284
- Ross Chastain - 281
- Chris Buescher - 255
- Chase Briscoe - 245
- Austin Cindric - 241
- Josh Berry - 206
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 240
- Kyle Busch - 228
- Carson Hocevar - 219
- Ryan Preece - 217
- AJ Allmendinger - 217
- Michael McDowell - 214
- Austin Dillon - 212
- Ty Gibbs - 208
- John Hunter Nemechek - 207
- Daniel Suarez - 206
- Zane Smith - 203
- Todd Gilliland - 202
- Justin Haley - 200
- Erik Jones - 191
- Ty Dillon - 186
- Noah Gragson - 158
- Brad Keselowski - 142
- Riley Herbst - 141
- Cole Custer - 127
- Shane van Gisbergen - 121
- Cody Ware - 61
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Corey LaJoie – 24
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2025.
