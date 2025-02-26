NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 standout drivers shaping up for 2025 COTA Cup race

NASCAR is all set to host the third Cup Series race of the 2025 season at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, next weekend. Although the race at Austin typically takes place after five to seven races, this time the governing body decided to host it after the first two races of the season.

Ad

After two successful weeks of stock car racing at Daytona and Atlanta, all eyes will be on the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2, at 3:30 PM ET. A host of drivers will be favorites to win the road course race. In today's article, we have amassed five such NASCAR drivers who could outpace their rivals and take the checkered flag.

#5 Shane van Gisbergen

The upcoming race is on a road course, and Shane Van Gisbergen is an expert on these kinds of tracks. Hailing from New Zealand, SVG comes with ample experience from the Supercars Championship and GT Racing and has already made his mark in NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

Shane Van Gisbergen No.88 speeds through the tri-oval - Source: Imagn

Since Van Gisbergen is regarded as one of the strongest drivers when it comes to road courses, his first-ever Cup Series win came in a road course race - 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago, which was interestingly also his debut race.

Ad

#4 Kyle Busch

After being winless for over 57 races, there's no other driver who wants to win a race other than Kyle Busch. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series title and 63-race winner does not lack the resources, motivation, or hunger to win the race.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 zone Chevrolet - Source: Getty

Busch started as one of the favorites to win the Daytona 500, but an unfortunate wreck ruined his day. At Atlanta, Busch qualified in sixth place and ended his race in seventh, putting him in contention for an even better finish in Austin.

Ad

#3 William Byron

William Byron is currently one of the most sought-after drivers in NASCAR after his recent Daytona 500 win. He not only claimed back-to-back Daytona 500 wins but also qualified for the 2025 playoffs. Byron is also the defending winner of the COTA race after he emerged victorious at the track last year.

William Byron climbs out of his no. 24 Chevrolet in Mobil 1 Victory Lane - Source: Imagn

This puts Byron on a pedestal, as he is one of the most in-form drivers out there and also a driver with winning experience.

Ad

#2 Austin Cindric

Given his qualifying performances so far, Austin Cindric has had a brilliant start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Team Penske driver qualified second in both the Daytona and Atlanta races and looks to be a strong candidate ahead of the COTA race.

Austin Cindric (2) comes down the stretch after turn four at Atlanta Motor - Source: Imagn

Except for the on-track skirmishes and wrecks, Cindric's pace in the last two races was also commendable as the #2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was one of the fastest cars on the track. Overall, Cindric has been stunning when it comes to qualifying and one should not rule him out of the favorites for COTA.

Ad

#1 Ryan Blaney

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 runner-up has been a star in the last two seasons. In keeping with the high level of expectations, Ryan Blaney started 2025 with flying colors, albeit with mishaps ruining his run more than once.

Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Menards Ford) heads into the tri-oval - Source: Getty

Despite starting the race from 16th place at the Daytona 500, Blaney mostly ran at the front of the field and ended his race in seventh even after facing a wreck. At Atlanta, Blaney started from the pole and came home in fourth despite a midrace bump from Carson Hocevar that caused him to spin out. Given his pace and overall performance, Ryan Blaney could be the man to look out for at COTA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"