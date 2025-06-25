  • home icon
NASCAR Quaker State 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at EchoPark Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 25, 2025 20:58 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 available at Walmart - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Quaker State 400 available at Walmart (Source: Imagn)

After The Great American Getaway 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400.

The season’s 18th race is expected to be full of exciting action. The Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the EchoPark Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (June 28) 260-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track.

The Quaker State 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the EchoPark Cup race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250.

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Quaker State 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Quaker State 400 winner at EchoPark Speedway will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Live action of the 2025 EchoPark Cup race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for Quaker State 400 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Hampton, Georgia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Hampton, Georgia. He wrote:

“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 EchoPark NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday (June 27), followed by the main event on Saturday. Qualifying race can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR EchoPark race winners

  1. 1960: Bobby Johns
  2. 1961: Bob Burdick
  3. 1962: Fred Lorenzen
  4. 1963: Fred Lorenzen
  5. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  6. 1965: Marvin Panch
  7. 1966: Jim Hurtubise
  8. 1967: Cale Yarborough
  9. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  10. 1969: Cale Yarborough
  11. 1970: Bobby Allison
  12. 1971: A. J. Foyt
  13. 1972: Bobby Allison
  14. 1973: David Pearson
  15. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  16. 1975: Richard Petty
  17. 1976: David Pearson
  18. 1977: Richard Petty
  19. 1978: Bobby Allison
  20. 1979: Buddy Baker
  21. 1980: Dale Earnhardt
  22. 1981: Cale Yarborough
  23. 1982: Darrell Waltrip
  24. 1983: Cale Yarborough
  25. 1984: Benny Parsons
  26. 1985: Bill Elliott
  27. 1986: Morgan Shepherd
  28. 1987: Ricky Rudd
  29. 1988: Dale Earnhardt
  30. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  31. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  32. 1991: Ken Schrader
  33. 1992: Bill Elliott
  34. 1993: Morgan Shepherd
  35. 1994: Ernie Irvan
  36. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  37. 1996: Dale Earnhardt
  38. 1997*: Dale Jarrett
  39. 1998: Bobby Labonte
  40. 1999: Jeff Gordon
  41. 2000: Dale Earnhardt
  42. 2001: Kevin Harvick
  43. 2002: Tony Stewart
  44. 2003: Bobby Labonte
  45. 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  46. 2005: Carl Edwards
  47. 2006: Kasey Kahne
  48. 2007: Jimmie Johnson
  49. 2008: Kyle Busch
  50. 2009: Kurt Busch
  51. 2010: Kurt Busch
  52. 2021: Kurt Busch
  53. 2022: Chase Elliott
  54. 2023: William Byron
  55. 2024: Joey Logano
