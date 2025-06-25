NASCAR Quaker State 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at EchoPark Speedway in 2025?

After The Great American Getaway 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400.

The season’s 18th race is expected to be full of exciting action. The Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the EchoPark Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (June 28) 260-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track.

The Quaker State 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the EchoPark Cup race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250.

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Quaker State 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Quaker State 400 winner at EchoPark Speedway will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Live action of the 2025 EchoPark Cup race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for Quaker State 400 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Hampton, Georgia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Hampton, Georgia. He wrote:

“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 EchoPark NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday (June 27), followed by the main event on Saturday. Qualifying race can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR EchoPark race winners

1960: Bobby Johns 1961: Bob Burdick 1962: Fred Lorenzen 1963: Fred Lorenzen 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Marvin Panch 1966: Jim Hurtubise 1967: Cale Yarborough 1968: Cale Yarborough 1969: Cale Yarborough 1970: Bobby Allison 1971: A. J. Foyt 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: David Pearson 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: Richard Petty 1976: David Pearson 1977: Richard Petty 1978: Bobby Allison 1979: Buddy Baker 1980: Dale Earnhardt 1981: Cale Yarborough 1982: Darrell Waltrip 1983: Cale Yarborough 1984: Benny Parsons 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Morgan Shepherd 1987: Ricky Rudd 1988: Dale Earnhardt 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Ken Schrader 1992: Bill Elliott 1993: Morgan Shepherd 1994: Ernie Irvan 1995: Jeff Gordon 1996: Dale Earnhardt 1997*: Dale Jarrett 1998: Bobby Labonte 1999: Jeff Gordon 2000: Dale Earnhardt 2001: Kevin Harvick 2002: Tony Stewart 2003: Bobby Labonte 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2005: Carl Edwards 2006: Kasey Kahne 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Kurt Busch 2010: Kurt Busch 2021: Kurt Busch 2022: Chase Elliott 2023: William Byron 2024: Joey Logano

