NASCAR Quaker State 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at EchoPark Speedway in 2025?

After The Great American Getaway 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400.
The season’s 18th race is expected to be full of exciting action. The Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the EchoPark Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (June 28) 260-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track.
The Quaker State 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the EchoPark Cup race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250.
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Quaker State 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Quaker State 400 winner at EchoPark Speedway will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Live action of the 2025 EchoPark Cup race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for Quaker State 400 2025?
All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Hampton, Georgia.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Hampton, Georgia. He wrote:
“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 EchoPark NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday (June 27), followed by the main event on Saturday. Qualifying race can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR EchoPark race winners
- 1960: Bobby Johns
- 1961: Bob Burdick
- 1962: Fred Lorenzen
- 1963: Fred Lorenzen
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Marvin Panch
- 1966: Jim Hurtubise
- 1967: Cale Yarborough
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1969: Cale Yarborough
- 1970: Bobby Allison
- 1971: A. J. Foyt
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: Richard Petty
- 1978: Bobby Allison
- 1979: Buddy Baker
- 1980: Dale Earnhardt
- 1981: Cale Yarborough
- 1982: Darrell Waltrip
- 1983: Cale Yarborough
- 1984: Benny Parsons
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Morgan Shepherd
- 1987: Ricky Rudd
- 1988: Dale Earnhardt
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Ken Schrader
- 1992: Bill Elliott
- 1993: Morgan Shepherd
- 1994: Ernie Irvan
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Dale Earnhardt
- 1997*: Dale Jarrett
- 1998: Bobby Labonte
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 2000: Dale Earnhardt
- 2001: Kevin Harvick
- 2002: Tony Stewart
- 2003: Bobby Labonte
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005: Carl Edwards
- 2006: Kasey Kahne
- 2007: Jimmie Johnson
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Kurt Busch
- 2010: Kurt Busch
- 2021: Kurt Busch
- 2022: Chase Elliott
- 2023: William Byron
- 2024: Joey Logano
