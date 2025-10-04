NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Roval looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.32-mile-long road course, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, on Saturday, October 4, as the action of the season’s fifth playoff race continues.The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying, followed by the Blue Cross NC 250 main event at 5 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 2 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.The weather forecast for Saturday in Concord, North Carolina, predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway RovalHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:Saturday, October 4, 2025Garage Open8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series10 am ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity11:30 am ET – 12:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice12:40 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying2 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series practice3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (67 laps &amp; 152.76 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:Group A:Josh Bilicki - 40.700Cody Ware - 36.700Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 33.500AJ Allmendinger - 32.700John Hunter Nemechek - 30.200Zane Smith - 29.800Josh Berry - 27.900Carson Hocevar - 26.900Noah Gragson - 26.300Riley Herbst - 25.900Cole Custer - 23.900Ryan Preece - 23.600Ty Gibbs - 23.500Alex Bowman - 23.500Austin Dillon - 23.400Justin Haley - 21.300Daniel Suarez - 20.300Kyle Busch - 19.600Ty Dillon - 18.700Group B:Erik Jones - 18.400Todd Gilliland - 17.700Michael McDowell -16.700Chris Buescher - 15.600Brad Keselowski - 11.300Shane van Gisbergen - 11.200Austin Cindric - 24.600Ryan Blaney - 18.600Joey Logano - 17.100Ross Chastain - 10.400Tyler Reddick - 8.200William Byron - 7.500Bubba Wallace - 6.500Chase Briscoe - 4.900Kyle Larson - 4.500Christopher Bell - 3.000Chase Elliott - 2.200Denny Hamlin - 2.000