  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Roval looks like

NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Roval looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:28 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.32-mile-long road course, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, on Saturday, October 4, as the action of the season’s fifth playoff race continues.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying, followed by the Blue Cross NC 250 main event at 5 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 2 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Concord, North Carolina, predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Ad
Trending

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10 am ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:40 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Ad

2 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (67 laps & 152.76 miles)

Ad

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Group A:

  1. Josh Bilicki - 40.700
  2. Cody Ware - 36.700
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 33.500
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 32.700
  5. John Hunter Nemechek - 30.200
  6. Zane Smith - 29.800
  7. Josh Berry - 27.900
  8. Carson Hocevar - 26.900
  9. Noah Gragson - 26.300
  10. Riley Herbst - 25.900
  11. Cole Custer - 23.900
  12. Ryan Preece - 23.600
  13. Ty Gibbs - 23.500
  14. Alex Bowman - 23.500
  15. Austin Dillon - 23.400
  16. Justin Haley - 21.300
  17. Daniel Suarez - 20.300
  18. Kyle Busch - 19.600
  19. Ty Dillon - 18.700
Ad

Group B:

  1. Erik Jones - 18.400
  2. Todd Gilliland - 17.700
  3. Michael McDowell -16.700
  4. Chris Buescher - 15.600
  5. Brad Keselowski - 11.300
  6. Shane van Gisbergen - 11.200
  7. Austin Cindric - 24.600
  8. Ryan Blaney - 18.600
  9. Joey Logano - 17.100
  10. Ross Chastain - 10.400
  11. Tyler Reddick - 8.200
  12. William Byron - 7.500
  13. Bubba Wallace - 6.500
  14. Chase Briscoe - 4.900
  15. Kyle Larson - 4.500
  16. Christopher Bell - 3.000
  17. Chase Elliott - 2.200
  18. Denny Hamlin - 2.000
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications