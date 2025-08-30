NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.366-mile-long Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30, as the action of the season’s first playoff race continues.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday.NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in the Sober or Slammer 200 main event on Saturday at 12 pm ET.The weather forecast for Saturday in Darlington, South Carolina, predicts partly cloudy skies with 85 degrees of temperature with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington RacewayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series playoff races at Darlington Raceway:Saturday, August 30, 2025Garage Open7 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series10 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck SeriesTrack activity9 am ET – 10 am ET: Cup Series practice10:10 am ET – 11 am ET: Cup Series qualifying12 pm ET: Truck Series (147 laps &amp; 200 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Truck action at Darlington Raceway will be streamed on FS1, and Cup action is on truTV.Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:Group A:No. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 44 Derek KrausNo. 66 Timmy HillNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 7 Justin HaleyGroup B:No. 43 Erik JonesNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 2 Austin Cindric (P)No. 48 Alex Bowman (P)No. 23 Bubba Wallace (P)No. 22 Joey Logano (P)No. 3 Austin Dillon (P)No. 45 Tyler Reddick (P)No. 19 Chase Briscoe (P)No. 11 Denny Hamlin (P)No. 24 William Byron (P)No. 1 Ross Chastain (P)No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen (P)No. 20 Christopher Bell (P)No. 21 Josh Berry (P)No. 9 Chase Elliott (P)No. 5 Kyle Larson (P)No. 12 Ryan Blaney (P)