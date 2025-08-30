  • NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:10 GMT
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.366-mile-long Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30, as the action of the season’s first playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday.

NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in the Sober or Slammer 200 main event on Saturday at 12 pm ET.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Darlington, South Carolina, predicts partly cloudy skies with 85 degrees of temperature with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series playoff races at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Garage Open

7 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series

10 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

9 am ET – 10 am ET: Cup Series practice

10:10 am ET – 11 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Truck Series (147 laps & 200 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Truck action at Darlington Raceway will be streamed on FS1, and Cup action is on truTV.

Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

  1. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  2. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  3. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  4. No. 44 Derek Kraus
  5. No. 66 Timmy Hill
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 38 Zane Smith
  8. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  9. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  10. No. 51 Cody Ware
  11. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  12. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  13. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  14. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  15. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  16. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  17. No. 41 Cole Custer
  18. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  19. No. 7 Justin Haley
Group B:

  1. No. 43 Erik Jones
  2. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  3. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  4. No. 2 Austin Cindric (P)
  5. No. 48 Alex Bowman (P)
  6. No. 23 Bubba Wallace (P)
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano (P)
  8. No. 3 Austin Dillon (P)
  9. No. 45 Tyler Reddick (P)
  10. No. 19 Chase Briscoe (P)
  11. No. 11 Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. No. 24 William Byron (P)
  13. No. 1 Ross Chastain (P)
  14. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen (P)
  15. No. 20 Christopher Bell (P)
  16. No. 21 Josh Berry (P)
  17. No. 9 Chase Elliott (P)
  18. No. 5 Kyle Larson (P)
  19. No. 12 Ryan Blaney (P)
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
