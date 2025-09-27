  • NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 27, 2025 12:04 GMT
NASCAR: Buschy McBusch Race 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Kansas Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.5-mile-long track Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 27, as the action of the season’s fifth playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with the practice and qualifying at 10:30 am ET and 11:35 am ET before concluding with the main event at 4 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 1 pm ET and 2:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, predicts mainly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Trending

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 27

Garage Open

7:30 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:25 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:35 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:10 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Kansas Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.600
  2. Daniel Suarez - 33.900
  3. Cody Ware - 32.500
  4. Justin Haley - 32.100
  5. John Hunter Nemechek - 31.600
  6. Ty Gibbs - 30.200
  7. Ty Dillon - 29.900
  8. Kyle Busch - 27.600
  9. Zane Smith - 27.000
  10. Shane van Gisbergen - 26.900
  11. Erik Jones - 26.800
  12. Cole Custer - 26.700
  13. Riley Herbst - 25.900
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.900
  15. Todd Gilliland - 22.600
  16. Brad Keselowski - 22.100
  17. Noah Gragson - 21.400
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 20.900
  19. Chris Buescher - 17.700
Group B:

  1. Ryan Preece - 15.200
  2. Alex Bowman - 14.400
  3. Carson Hocevar - 14.000
  4. Austin Dillon - 13.300
  5. Michael McDowell - 13.100
  6. Josh Berry - 6.200
  7. Bubba Wallace - 21.800
  8. Tyler Reddick - 18.000
  9. Austin Cindric - 14.900
  10. Denny Hamlin - 9.900
  11. Chase Briscoe - 9.400
  12. Ross Chastain - 9.000
  13. Kyle Larson - 5.800
  14. Chase Elliott - 5.600
  15. Christopher Bell - 5.400
  16. Joey Logano - 4.600
  17. William Byron - 2.700
  18. Ryan Blaney - 1.000
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
