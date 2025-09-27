NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.5-mile-long track Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 27, as the action of the season’s fifth playoff race continues.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with the practice and qualifying at 10:30 am ET and 11:35 am ET before concluding with the main event at 4 pm ET.
The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 1 pm ET and 2:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, predicts mainly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Kansas Speedway:
Saturday, September 27
Garage Open
7:30 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series
9 am ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 11:25 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
11:35 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
1 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series practice
2:10 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)
Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Kansas Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.
Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:
Group A:
- JJ Yeley - 41.600
- Daniel Suarez - 33.900
- Cody Ware - 32.500
- Justin Haley - 32.100
- John Hunter Nemechek - 31.600
- Ty Gibbs - 30.200
- Ty Dillon - 29.900
- Kyle Busch - 27.600
- Zane Smith - 27.000
- Shane van Gisbergen - 26.900
- Erik Jones - 26.800
- Cole Custer - 26.700
- Riley Herbst - 25.900
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.900
- Todd Gilliland - 22.600
- Brad Keselowski - 22.100
- Noah Gragson - 21.400
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.900
- Chris Buescher - 17.700
Group B:
- Ryan Preece - 15.200
- Alex Bowman - 14.400
- Carson Hocevar - 14.000
- Austin Dillon - 13.300
- Michael McDowell - 13.100
- Josh Berry - 6.200
- Bubba Wallace - 21.800
- Tyler Reddick - 18.000
- Austin Cindric - 14.900
- Denny Hamlin - 9.900
- Chase Briscoe - 9.400
- Ross Chastain - 9.000
- Kyle Larson - 5.800
- Chase Elliott - 5.600
- Christopher Bell - 5.400
- Joey Logano - 4.600
- William Byron - 2.700
- Ryan Blaney - 1.000
