NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.5-mile-long track Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 27, as the action of the season’s fifth playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with the practice and qualifying at 10:30 am ET and 11:35 am ET before concluding with the main event at 4 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 1 pm ET and 2:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, predicts mainly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 27

Garage Open

7:30 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:25 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:35 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:10 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Kansas Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

JJ Yeley - 41.600 Daniel Suarez - 33.900 Cody Ware - 32.500 Justin Haley - 32.100 John Hunter Nemechek - 31.600 Ty Gibbs - 30.200 Ty Dillon - 29.900 Kyle Busch - 27.600 Zane Smith - 27.000 Shane van Gisbergen - 26.900 Erik Jones - 26.800 Cole Custer - 26.700 Riley Herbst - 25.900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.900 Todd Gilliland - 22.600 Brad Keselowski - 22.100 Noah Gragson - 21.400 AJ Allmendinger - 20.900 Chris Buescher - 17.700

Group B:

Ryan Preece - 15.200 Alex Bowman - 14.400 Carson Hocevar - 14.000 Austin Dillon - 13.300 Michael McDowell - 13.100 Josh Berry - 6.200 Bubba Wallace - 21.800 Tyler Reddick - 18.000 Austin Cindric - 14.900 Denny Hamlin - 9.900 Chase Briscoe - 9.400 Ross Chastain - 9.000 Kyle Larson - 5.800 Chase Elliott - 5.600 Christopher Bell - 5.400 Joey Logano - 4.600 William Byron - 2.700 Ryan Blaney - 1.000

