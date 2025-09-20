NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.058-mile-long track New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 20, as the action of the season’s fourth playoff race continues.The NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with the Team EJP 175 main event at 12 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 3 pm ET and 4:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.The weather forecast for Saturday in Loudon, New Hampshire, predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 69 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series playoff races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:Saturday, September 20Garage Open7:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Whelen Modified Tour9:30 am ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series9:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity9:15 am ET: Modified Tour race (100 laps &amp; 105.8 miles)12 pm ET: Truck Series race (175 laps &amp; 185.15 miles)3 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series practice4:10 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Cup Series qualifyingSaturday’s NASCAR Truck action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1, and Cup action will air live on truTV.Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:Group A:Daniel Suarez - 34.300Cole Custer - 33.000AJ Allmendinger - 32.700Josh Berry - 32.100Cody Ware - 31.100Ty Dillon - 28.500Noah Gragson - 26.300Todd Gilliland - 26.100Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.100Austin Dillon - 23.800Riley Herbst - 23.100Shane van Gisbergen - 22.700Erik Jones - 20.900Ryan Preece - 20.100Michael McDowell - 19.700Justin Haley - 18.100Kyle Busch - 17.500John Hunter Nemechek - 16.400Group B:Chris Buescher - 12.800Ty Gibbs - 12.700Carson Hocevar - 12.100Zane Smith - 10.200Alex Bowman - 9.500Brad Keselowski - 7.400Chase Elliott - 28.700Bubba Wallace - 26.200Austin Cindric - 23.700Kyle Larson - 23.300Denny Hamlin - 22.000Ross Chastain - 16.600Tyler Reddick - 14.100William Byron - 9.000Chase Briscoe - 8.100Joey Logano - 6.500Ryan Blaney - 4.300Christopher Bell - 1.900