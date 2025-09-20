  • NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: USA TODAY 301 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.058-mile-long track New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 20, as the action of the season’s fourth playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with the Team EJP 175 main event at 12 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 3 pm ET and 4:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday afternoon.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Loudon, New Hampshire, predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 69 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series playoff races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 20

Garage Open

7:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Whelen Modified Tour

9:30 am ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series

9:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

9:15 am ET: Modified Tour race (100 laps & 105.8 miles)

12 pm ET: Truck Series race (175 laps & 185.15 miles)

3 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series practice

4:10 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Saturday’s NASCAR Truck action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Daniel Suarez - 34.300
  2. Cole Custer - 33.000
  3. AJ Allmendinger - 32.700
  4. Josh Berry - 32.100
  5. Cody Ware - 31.100
  6. Ty Dillon - 28.500
  7. Noah Gragson - 26.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 26.100
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.100
  10. Austin Dillon - 23.800
  11. Riley Herbst - 23.100
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 22.700
  13. Erik Jones - 20.900
  14. Ryan Preece - 20.100
  15. Michael McDowell - 19.700
  16. Justin Haley - 18.100
  17. Kyle Busch - 17.500
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 16.400
Group B:

  1. Chris Buescher - 12.800
  2. Ty Gibbs - 12.700
  3. Carson Hocevar - 12.100
  4. Zane Smith - 10.200
  5. Alex Bowman - 9.500
  6. Brad Keselowski - 7.400
  7. Chase Elliott - 28.700
  8. Bubba Wallace - 26.200
  9. Austin Cindric - 23.700
  10. Kyle Larson - 23.300
  11. Denny Hamlin - 22.000
  12. Ross Chastain - 16.600
  13. Tyler Reddick - 14.100
  14. William Byron - 9.000
  15. Chase Briscoe - 8.100
  16. Joey Logano - 6.500
  17. Ryan Blaney - 4.300
  18. Christopher Bell - 1.900
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
