  • NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 06, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.25-mile-long World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6, as the action of the season’s second playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying and conclude with the Nu Way 200 main event on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Madison, Illinois, predicts mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 76 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Garage Open

10 am ET - 11:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET - 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series (160 laps & 200 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at World Wide Technology Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Group A:

  1. Cody Ware - 36.7
  2. Ty Dillon - 33.4
  3. Michael McDowell - 30.9
  4. Riley Herbst # - 30.1
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 29.7
  6. Justin Haley - 27.9
  7. Todd Gilliland - 27.5
  8. Cole Custer - 26.7
  9. Daniel Suárez - 25.6
  10. Ty Gibbs - 21.4
  11. Noah Gragson - 20.0
  12. Zane Smith - 17.5
  13. Brad Keselowski - 17.4
  14. Ryan Preece - 16.6
  15. Carson Hocevar - 13.8
  16. Chris Buescher - 12.1
  17. Kyle Busch - 11.3
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 10.0
Group B:

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 9.8
  2. Erik Jones - 8.7
  3. Josh Berry (P) - 31.4
  4. Alex Bowman (P) - 26.2
  5. Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 26.0
  6. Christopher Bell (P) - 23.3
  7. Austin Dillon (P) - 20.3
  8. Joey Logano (P) - 17.9
  9. William Byron (P) - 16.5
  10. Chase Elliott (P) - 15.2
  11. Ryan Blaney (P) - 14.7
  12. Kyle Larson (P) - 14.2
  13. Austin Cindric (P) - 11.1
  14. Ross Chastain (P) - 10.1
  15. Bubba Wallace (P) - 5.7
  16. Denny Hamlin (P) - 5.5
  17. Tyler Reddick (P) - 2.6
  18. Chase Briscoe (P) - 1.0
Edited by Yash Soni
