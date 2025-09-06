NASCAR Saturday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 1.25-mile-long World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6, as the action of the season’s second playoff race continues.The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying and conclude with the Nu Way 200 main event on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday.The weather forecast for Saturday in Madison, Illinois, predicts mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 76 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology RacewayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at World Wide Technology Raceway:Saturday, September 6, 2025Garage Open10 am ET - 11:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series11 am ET - 7 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity3 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series (160 laps &amp; 200 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at World Wide Technology Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:Group A:Cody Ware - 36.7Ty Dillon - 33.4Michael McDowell - 30.9Riley Herbst # - 30.1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 29.7Justin Haley - 27.9Todd Gilliland - 27.5Cole Custer - 26.7Daniel Suárez - 25.6Ty Gibbs - 21.4Noah Gragson - 20.0Zane Smith - 17.5Brad Keselowski - 17.4Ryan Preece - 16.6Carson Hocevar - 13.8Chris Buescher - 12.1Kyle Busch - 11.3John Hunter Nemechek - 10.0Group B:AJ Allmendinger - 9.8Erik Jones - 8.7Josh Berry (P) - 31.4Alex Bowman (P) - 26.2Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 26.0Christopher Bell (P) - 23.3Austin Dillon (P) - 20.3Joey Logano (P) - 17.9William Byron (P) - 16.5Chase Elliott (P) - 15.2Ryan Blaney (P) - 14.7Kyle Larson (P) - 14.2Austin Cindric (P) - 11.1Ross Chastain (P) - 10.1Bubba Wallace (P) - 5.7Denny Hamlin (P) - 5.5Tyler Reddick (P) - 2.6Chase Briscoe (P) - 1.0