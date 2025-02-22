  • home icon
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 22, 2025 12:14 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 available at Walmart - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack on Saturday (February 22) as the action of the season’s second weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:05 am ET ahead of Ambetter Health 400 main event on Sunday.

After Friday’s truck qualifying, where Connor Mosack claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 1:30 pm ET. In Xfinity qualifying, Jesse Love won the pole, and the main event is set to start at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Atlanta predicted mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high temperature of 52 degrees and zero chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three-tier series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 12:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps & 207.9 miles)

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #44 - J.J. Yeley
  2. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  3. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  4. #21 - Josh Berry
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  9. #60 - Ryan Preece
  10. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #51 - Cody Ware
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #41 - Cole Custer
  21. #5 - Kyle Larson
  22. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  23. #7 - Justin Haley
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  27. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  28. #9 - Chase Elliott
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #71 - Michael McDowell
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #17 - Chris Buescher
  34. #2 - Austin Cindric
  35. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  36. #48 - Alex Bowman
  37. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  38. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  39. #24 - William Byron

