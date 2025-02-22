NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack on Saturday (February 22) as the action of the season’s second weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:05 am ET ahead of Ambetter Health 400 main event on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After Friday’s truck qualifying, where Connor Mosack claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 1:30 pm ET. In Xfinity qualifying, Jesse Love won the pole, and the main event is set to start at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Atlanta predicted mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high temperature of 52 degrees and zero chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Ad

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three-tier series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 12:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps & 207.9 miles)

Ad

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#44 - J.J. Yeley #78 - B.J. McLeod #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #21 - Josh Berry #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #60 - Ryan Preece #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #51 - Cody Ware #4 - Noah Gragson #34 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Cole Custer #5 - Kyle Larson #01 - Corey LaJoie #7 - Justin Haley #35 - Riley Herbst #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #19 - Chase Briscoe #54 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"