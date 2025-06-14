  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 14, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.429-mile-long Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday, June 14, as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at the road course track.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET before concluding The Chilango 150 main event at 4:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (June 15) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Mexico City is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Garage Open

10 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

8:30 am ET – 1:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:05 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:10 pm ET – 1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Ad

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (65 laps & 157.3 miles)

7 pm ET: NASCAR Mexico race (40 laps)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

Ad

Group A:

  1. Katherine Legge - 40.400
  2. Cole Custer - 35.000
  3. John Hunter Nemechek - 31.300
  4. Todd Gilliland - 31.200
  5. Alex Bowman - 29.400
  6. Cody Ware - 29.000
  7. Noah Gragson - 28.200
  8. Michael McDowell - 27.900
  9. Riley Herbst - 27.700
  10. Ty Dillon - 25.800
  11. Carson Hocevar - 25.700
  12. Austin Cindric - 25.000
  13. Ryan Blaney - 24.500
  14. Justin Haley - 23.400
  15. Shane van Gisbergen - 22.500
  16. Austin Dillon - 21.100
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.000
  18. William Byron - 19.900
  19. Chase Briscoe - 19.700

Group B:

  1. Daniel Suarez - 18.200
  2. Joey Logano - 18.100
  3. AJ Allmendinger - 17.600
  4. Brad Keselowski - 16.600
  5. Erik Jones - 14.000
  6. Josh Berry - 13.500
  7. Christopher Bell - 12.400
  8. Chase Elliott - 12.000
  9. Zane Smith - 11.500
  10. Tyler Reddick - 10.900
  11. Ryan Preece - 10.800
  12. Kyle Busch - 10.400
  13. Ty Gibbs - 9.300
  14. Ross Chastain - 6.600
  15. Bubba Wallace - 5.800
  16. Chris Buescher - 5.300
  17. Kyle Larson - 4.100
  18. Denny Hamlin - 1.600
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications