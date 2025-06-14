NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.429-mile-long Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday, June 14, as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at the road course track.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET before concluding The Chilango 150 main event at 4:30 pm ET.
The Cup Series teams will compete in a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (June 15) main event.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Mexico City is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Garage Open
10 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series
8:30 am ET – 1:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:05 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
12:10 pm ET – 1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (65 laps & 157.3 miles)
7 pm ET: NASCAR Mexico race (40 laps)
Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.
Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:
Group A:
- Katherine Legge - 40.400
- Cole Custer - 35.000
- John Hunter Nemechek - 31.300
- Todd Gilliland - 31.200
- Alex Bowman - 29.400
- Cody Ware - 29.000
- Noah Gragson - 28.200
- Michael McDowell - 27.900
- Riley Herbst - 27.700
- Ty Dillon - 25.800
- Carson Hocevar - 25.700
- Austin Cindric - 25.000
- Ryan Blaney - 24.500
- Justin Haley - 23.400
- Shane van Gisbergen - 22.500
- Austin Dillon - 21.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.000
- William Byron - 19.900
- Chase Briscoe - 19.700
Group B:
- Daniel Suarez - 18.200
- Joey Logano - 18.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 17.600
- Brad Keselowski - 16.600
- Erik Jones - 14.000
- Josh Berry - 13.500
- Christopher Bell - 12.400
- Chase Elliott - 12.000
- Zane Smith - 11.500
- Tyler Reddick - 10.900
- Ryan Preece - 10.800
- Kyle Busch - 10.400
- Ty Gibbs - 9.300
- Ross Chastain - 6.600
- Bubba Wallace - 5.800
- Chris Buescher - 5.300
- Kyle Larson - 4.100
- Denny Hamlin - 1.600
