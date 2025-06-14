NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.429-mile-long Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday, June 14, as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at the road course track.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET before concluding The Chilango 150 main event at 4:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (June 15) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Mexico City is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Garage Open

10 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

8:30 am ET – 1:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:05 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:10 pm ET – 1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (65 laps & 157.3 miles)

7 pm ET: NASCAR Mexico race (40 laps)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

Group A:

Katherine Legge - 40.400 Cole Custer - 35.000 John Hunter Nemechek - 31.300 Todd Gilliland - 31.200 Alex Bowman - 29.400 Cody Ware - 29.000 Noah Gragson - 28.200 Michael McDowell - 27.900 Riley Herbst - 27.700 Ty Dillon - 25.800 Carson Hocevar - 25.700 Austin Cindric - 25.000 Ryan Blaney - 24.500 Justin Haley - 23.400 Shane van Gisbergen - 22.500 Austin Dillon - 21.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.000 William Byron - 19.900 Chase Briscoe - 19.700

Group B:

Daniel Suarez - 18.200 Joey Logano - 18.100 AJ Allmendinger - 17.600 Brad Keselowski - 16.600 Erik Jones - 14.000 Josh Berry - 13.500 Christopher Bell - 12.400 Chase Elliott - 12.000 Zane Smith - 11.500 Tyler Reddick - 10.900 Ryan Preece - 10.800 Kyle Busch - 10.400 Ty Gibbs - 9.300 Ross Chastain - 6.600 Bubba Wallace - 5.800 Chris Buescher - 5.300 Kyle Larson - 4.100 Denny Hamlin - 1.600

