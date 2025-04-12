NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile concrete oval track on Saturday (April 12) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Food City 500 main event on Sunday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Bristol expected overcast with a high temperature of 52 degrees and a five percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9:30 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (300 laps & 159.9 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Bristol will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Josh Bilicki - 41.600 Corey LaJoie - 40.700 Jesse Love - 34.000 Riley Herbst - 34.000 Brad Keselowski - 32.400 Josh Berry - 31.500 Carson Hocevar - 31.400 Cody Ware - 29.700 Kyle Larson - 27.700 Alex Bowman - 27.500 John Hunter Nemechek - 27.000 Cole Custer - 25.900 Michael McDowell - 25.700 Justin Haley - 25.500 Austin Dillon - 24.200 Martin Truex Jr. - 24.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 23.900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200 Noah Gragson - 22.900 Ryan Preece - 22.400

Group B:

Erik Jones - 20.300 Ty Dillon - 18.700 Daniel Suarez - 17.700 AJ Allmendinger - 17.700 Bubba Wallace - 17.100 Todd Gilliland - 16.700 Zane Smith - 15.000 Ty Gibbs - 14.100 Kyle Busch - 11.800 Joey Logano - 11.800 Austin Cindric - 11.300 Ross Chastain - 8.800 Chris Buescher - 7.500 Chase Elliott - 6.800 Ryan Blaney - 5.600 Tyler Reddick - 4.300 Christopher Bell - 3.000 William Byron - 1.700 Denny Hamlin - 1.300

