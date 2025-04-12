  • home icon
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2025 12:40 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile concrete oval track on Saturday (April 12) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Food City 500 main event on Sunday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at 5 pm ET.

also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Saturday in Bristol expected overcast with a high temperature of 52 degrees and a five percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9:30 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (300 laps & 159.9 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Bristol will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Josh Bilicki - 41.600
  2. Corey LaJoie - 40.700
  3. Jesse Love - 34.000
  4. Riley Herbst - 34.000
  5. Brad Keselowski - 32.400
  6. Josh Berry - 31.500
  7. Carson Hocevar - 31.400
  8. Cody Ware - 29.700
  9. Kyle Larson - 27.700
  10. Alex Bowman - 27.500
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 27.000
  12. Cole Custer - 25.900
  13. Michael McDowell - 25.700
  14. Justin Haley - 25.500
  15. Austin Dillon - 24.200
  16. Martin Truex Jr. - 24.100
  17. Shane van Gisbergen - 23.900
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200
  19. Noah Gragson - 22.900
  20. Ryan Preece - 22.400
Group B:

  1. Erik Jones - 20.300
  2. Ty Dillon - 18.700
  3. Daniel Suarez - 17.700
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 17.700
  5. Bubba Wallace - 17.100
  6. Todd Gilliland - 16.700
  7. Zane Smith - 15.000
  8. Ty Gibbs - 14.100
  9. Kyle Busch - 11.800
  10. Joey Logano - 11.800
  11. Austin Cindric - 11.300
  12. Ross Chastain - 8.800
  13. Chris Buescher - 7.500
  14. Chase Elliott - 6.800
  15. Ryan Blaney - 5.600
  16. Tyler Reddick - 4.300
  17. Christopher Bell - 3.000
  18. William Byron - 1.700
  19. Denny Hamlin - 1.300
