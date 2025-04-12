NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile concrete oval track on Saturday (April 12) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Food City 500 main event on Sunday, April 13.
Meanwhile, Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at 5 pm ET.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Bristol expected overcast with a high temperature of 52 degrees and a five percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Garage Open
8:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series
9:30 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:30 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice
3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (300 laps & 159.9 miles)
All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Bristol will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.
Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Group A:
- Josh Bilicki - 41.600
- Corey LaJoie - 40.700
- Jesse Love - 34.000
- Riley Herbst - 34.000
- Brad Keselowski - 32.400
- Josh Berry - 31.500
- Carson Hocevar - 31.400
- Cody Ware - 29.700
- Kyle Larson - 27.700
- Alex Bowman - 27.500
- John Hunter Nemechek - 27.000
- Cole Custer - 25.900
- Michael McDowell - 25.700
- Justin Haley - 25.500
- Austin Dillon - 24.200
- Martin Truex Jr. - 24.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 23.900
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200
- Noah Gragson - 22.900
- Ryan Preece - 22.400
Group B:
- Erik Jones - 20.300
- Ty Dillon - 18.700
- Daniel Suarez - 17.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 17.700
- Bubba Wallace - 17.100
- Todd Gilliland - 16.700
- Zane Smith - 15.000
- Ty Gibbs - 14.100
- Kyle Busch - 11.800
- Joey Logano - 11.800
- Austin Cindric - 11.300
- Ross Chastain - 8.800
- Chris Buescher - 7.500
- Chase Elliott - 6.800
- Ryan Blaney - 5.600
- Tyler Reddick - 4.300
- Christopher Bell - 3.000
- William Byron - 1.700
- Denny Hamlin - 1.300