NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Saturday, May 24, as the action of the season’s 13th weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the BetMGM 300 main event at 4:30 pm ET.

Ad

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:35 pm ET and 2:45 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (May 25) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Charlotte predicts clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Ad

Trending

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

9:30 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 2:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:45 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Charlotte will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Connor Zilisch(i) - 42.8 Josh Bilicki - 42.2-1 Derek Kraus - 41.9-1 Jimmie Johnson - 39.8-1 Brad Keselowski - 35.8-1 AJ Allmendinger - 34.1-1 Ty Dillon - 33.5-1 Daniel Suárez - 31.9-1 Cody Ware - 31.8-1 Erik Jones - 31.1-1 Justin Haley - 30.1-1 Riley Herbst # - 28.5-1 Cole Custer - 27.7-1 Ty Gibbs - 27.4-1 Denny Hamlin - 27.3-1 Bubba Wallace - 26.4-1 Shane van Gisbergen # - 24.5-1 Carson Hocevar - 23.9-1 Michael McDowell - 22.1-1 Austin Dillon - 21.7-1

Ad

Group B:

Kyle Busch - 19.8 Noah Gragson - 19.1 Zane Smith - 17.8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.5 William Byron - 17.4 Ross Chastain - 16.2 Todd Gilliland - 15.3 Tyler Reddick - 13.7 Chris Buescher - 12.8 John Hunter Nemechek - 12.4 Chase Elliott - 11.7 Austin Cindric - 10.4 Ryan Preece - 9.4 Joey Logano - 9.3 Josh Berry - 9.0 Chase Briscoe - 6.7 Alex Bowman - 5.9 Ryan Blaney - 3.6 Christopher Bell - 2.3 Kyle Larson - 1.0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.