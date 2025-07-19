NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, as the action of the season’s 21st weekend kicks off at the track.NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 11 am ET and 12:05 pm ET, respectively, before ending the day with the BetRivers 200 main event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:35 pm ET and 2:45 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (July 19) main event.The weather forecast for Saturday in Dover is predicted to be cloudy with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Dover Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway:Saturday, July 19, 2025Garage Open9:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series8 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity11 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying1:35 pm ET – 2:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice2:45 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps &amp; 200 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Dover Motor Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:Group A:No. 44 J.J. YeleyNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 77 Carrsron HocevarNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 43 Erik JonesNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 5 Kyle LarsonNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 3 Austin DillonNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 1 Ross ChastainGroup B:No. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 11 Denny HamlinNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenNo. 24 William ByronNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 9 Chase Elliott