NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 19, 2025 12:09 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, as the action of the season’s 21st weekend kicks off at the track.

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 11 am ET and 12:05 pm ET, respectively, before ending the day with the BetRivers 200 main event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:35 pm ET and 2:45 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (July 19) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Dover is predicted to be cloudy with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Garage Open

9:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 2:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:45 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 200 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Dover Motor Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 44 J.J. Yeley
  2. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  3. No. 51 Cody Ware
  4. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  5. No. 77 Carrsron Hocevar
  6. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  7. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  8. No. 38 Zane Smith
  9. No. 41 Cole Custer
  10. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  11. No. 43 Erik Jones
  12. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  13. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  14. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  15. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  16. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  17. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  18. No. 7 Justin Haley
  19. No. 1 Ross Chastain
Group B:

  1. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  2. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  3. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  4. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  5. No. 21 Josh Berry
  6. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  7. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  8. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  9. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  10. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  11. No. 22 Joey Logano
  12. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  13. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  14. No. 24 William Byron
  15. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  16. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  17. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  18. No. 9 Chase Elliott
