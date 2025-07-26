NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long track Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26, as the action of the season’s 22nd weekend kicks off at the track.NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying at 1 pm ET, before ending the day with the Pennzoil 250 main event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 2 pm ET and 2:35 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (July 26) main event.The weather forecast for Saturday in Indianapolis is predicted to be scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a high temperature of 90 degrees and 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:Saturday, July 26, 2025Garage Open8 am ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series9 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity1 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying2 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice2:35 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps &amp; 250 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:Group A:No. 62 Jesse LoveNo. 66 Josh BilickiNo. 78 Katherine LeggeNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 1 Ross ChastainNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 43 Erik JonesNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 38 Zane SmithNo. 24 William ByronNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekGroup B:No. 3 Austin DillonNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 9 Chase ElliottNo. 5 Kyle LarsonNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 11 Denny Hamlin