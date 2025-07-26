  • NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 26, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long track Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26, as the action of the season’s 22nd weekend kicks off at the track.

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying at 1 pm ET, before ending the day with the Pennzoil 250 main event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 2 pm ET and 2:35 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (July 26) main event.

Trending

The weather forecast for Saturday in Indianapolis is predicted to be scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a high temperature of 90 degrees and 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

9 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:35 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 62 Jesse Love
  2. No. 66 Josh Bilicki
  3. No. 78 Katherine Legge
  4. No. 51 Cody Ware
  5. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  8. No. 41 Cole Custer
  9. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  10. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  11. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  12. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  13. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  14. No. 21 Josh Berry
  15. No. 43 Erik Jones
  16. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  17. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  18. No. 38 Zane Smith
  19. No. 24 William Byron
  20. No. 7 Justin Haley
  21. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek

Group B:

  1. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  2. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  3. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  4. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  5. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  6. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano
  8. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  9. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  10. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  11. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  12. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  13. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  14. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  15. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  16. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  17. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  18. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

