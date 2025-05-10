NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday, May 10, as the action of the season’s 13th weekend continues at Kansas Speedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the Heart of Health Care 200 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (May 11) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas predicts sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck series at Kansas Speedway:

Ad

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Garage Open

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET – 12:45 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Kansas will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

Corey Heim(i) - 58.7 Jesse Love(i) - 41.3 Noah Gragson - 33.1 Cody Ware - 31.8 AJ Allmendinger - 30.9 Josh Berry - 29.6 Brad Keselowski - 29.2 Alex Bowman - 27.8 Denny Hamlin - 27.5 Shane van Gisbergen # - 25.9 Ryan Preece - 25.7 Bubba Wallace - 25.5 Michael McDowell - 24.2 Cole Custer - 23.5 Chase Briscoe - 23.1 Ty Gibbs - 22.7 Carson Hocevar - 21.9 Austin Cindric - 20.2 Riley Herbst # - 19.7

Ad

Group B:

Zane Smith - 19.7 Justin Haley - 18.9 Kyle Busch - 18.8 Ty Dillon - 17.4 Chris Buescher - 16.5 Tyler Reddick - 16.2 Todd Gilliland - 15.8 Daniel Suárez - 14.5 John Hunter Nemechek - 12.5 Chase Elliott - 12.4 Erik Jones - 12.2 Austin Dillon - 11.2 William Byron - 9.4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 8.7 Christopher Bell - 8.1 Ross Chastain - 5.0 Ryan Blaney - 4.2 Joey Logano - 3.7 Kyle Larson - 3.4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.