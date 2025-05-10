  • home icon
  NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2025 13:59 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday, May 10, as the action of the season’s 13th weekend continues at Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the Heart of Health Care 200 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (May 11) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas predicts sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck series at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Garage Open

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET – 12:45 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Kansas will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Corey Heim(i) - 58.7
  2. Jesse Love(i) - 41.3
  3. Noah Gragson - 33.1
  4. Cody Ware - 31.8
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 30.9
  6. Josh Berry - 29.6
  7. Brad Keselowski - 29.2
  8. Alex Bowman - 27.8
  9. Denny Hamlin - 27.5
  10. Shane van Gisbergen # - 25.9
  11. Ryan Preece - 25.7
  12. Bubba Wallace - 25.5
  13. Michael McDowell - 24.2
  14. Cole Custer - 23.5
  15. Chase Briscoe - 23.1
  16. Ty Gibbs - 22.7
  17. Carson Hocevar - 21.9
  18. Austin Cindric - 20.2
  19. Riley Herbst # - 19.7
Group B:

  1. Zane Smith - 19.7
  2. Justin Haley - 18.9
  3. Kyle Busch - 18.8
  4. Ty Dillon - 17.4
  5. Chris Buescher - 16.5
  6. Tyler Reddick - 16.2
  7. Todd Gilliland - 15.8
  8. Daniel Suárez - 14.5
  9. John Hunter Nemechek - 12.5
  10. Chase Elliott - 12.4
  11. Erik Jones - 12.2
  12. Austin Dillon - 11.2
  13. William Byron - 9.4
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 8.7
  15. Christopher Bell - 8.1
  16. Ross Chastain - 5.0
  17. Ryan Blaney - 4.2
  18. Joey Logano - 3.7
  19. Kyle Larson - 3.4
