NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday, May 10, as the action of the season’s 13th weekend continues at Kansas Speedway.
The NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the Heart of Health Care 200 main event at 7:30 pm ET.
The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (May 11) main event.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas predicts sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck series at Kansas Speedway:
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Garage Open
11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
12:30 pm ET – 12:45 am ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice
3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps & 201 miles)
All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Kansas will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.
AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:
Group A:
- Corey Heim(i) - 58.7
- Jesse Love(i) - 41.3
- Noah Gragson - 33.1
- Cody Ware - 31.8
- AJ Allmendinger - 30.9
- Josh Berry - 29.6
- Brad Keselowski - 29.2
- Alex Bowman - 27.8
- Denny Hamlin - 27.5
- Shane van Gisbergen # - 25.9
- Ryan Preece - 25.7
- Bubba Wallace - 25.5
- Michael McDowell - 24.2
- Cole Custer - 23.5
- Chase Briscoe - 23.1
- Ty Gibbs - 22.7
- Carson Hocevar - 21.9
- Austin Cindric - 20.2
- Riley Herbst # - 19.7
Group B:
- Zane Smith - 19.7
- Justin Haley - 18.9
- Kyle Busch - 18.8
- Ty Dillon - 17.4
- Chris Buescher - 16.5
- Tyler Reddick - 16.2
- Todd Gilliland - 15.8
- Daniel Suárez - 14.5
- John Hunter Nemechek - 12.5
- Chase Elliott - 12.4
- Erik Jones - 12.2
- Austin Dillon - 11.2
- William Byron - 9.4
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 8.7
- Christopher Bell - 8.1
- Ross Chastain - 5.0
- Ryan Blaney - 4.2
- Joey Logano - 3.7
- Kyle Larson - 3.4
