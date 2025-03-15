NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2025 12:58 GMT
NASCAR: South Point 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Saturday (March 15) as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 1:35 and 2:40 p.m. ET ahead of the Pennzoil 400 main event on Sunday, March 16.

After Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying, where Sammy Smith won the pole for the race, the teams will compete in a 300-mile main event at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Las Vegas was sunny with a high temperature of 65 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Garage Open

1:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:35 pm ET – 2:30 am ET: Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Vegas will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. #35 - Riley Herbst
  2. #7 - Justin Haley
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #41 - Cole Custer
  5. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  6. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  8. #51 - Cody Ware
  9. #4 - Noah Gragson
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  14. #71 - Michael McDowell
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #10 - Ty Dillon
Group B:

  1. #60 - Ryan Preece
  2. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #21 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
