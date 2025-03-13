NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 13, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is ready to host the 28th annual Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The season's fifth race kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, in a 267-lap, action-packed contest.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada, boasts a 1.5-mile tri-oval track. The track hosted the first Pennzoil 400 in 1998 and features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Las Vegas track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Pennzoil 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 15, at 1:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 2:40 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Las Vegas Spring event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst leading Group A, and RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

  1. #35 - Riley Herbst
  2. #7 - Justin Haley
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #41 - Cole Custer
  5. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  6. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  8. #51 - Cody Ware
  9. #4 - Noah Gragson
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  14. #71 - Michael McDowell
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #10 - Ty Dillon
Group B: Car No. – Driver

  1. #60 - Ryan Preece
  2. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #21 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
