NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is ready to host the 28th annual Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The season's fifth race kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, in a 267-lap, action-packed contest.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada, boasts a 1.5-mile tri-oval track. The track hosted the first Pennzoil 400 in 1998 and features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Las Vegas track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Pennzoil 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 15, at 1:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 2:40 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Las Vegas Spring event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst leading Group A, and RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

#35 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #41 - Cole Custer #77 - Carson Hocevar #19 - Chase Briscoe #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #4 - Noah Gragson #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suarez #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #71 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Ty Dillon

Group B: Car No. – Driver

#60 - Ryan Preece #34 - Todd Gilliland #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #45 - Tyler Reddick #38 - Zane Smith #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Josh Berry #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

