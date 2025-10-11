NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long track, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Saturday, October 11, as the action of the season’s seventh playoff race continues.The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying, followed by the Focused Health 302 main event at 7:30 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday evening.The weather forecast for Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 87 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:Saturday, October 11, 2025Garage Open11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series12:30 pm ET – 1 am ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (201 laps &amp; 301.5 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:Group A:JJ Yeley - 41.300Katherine Legge - 39.800Riley Herbst - 36.400Cody Ware - 33.900Brad Keselowski - 30.500Kyle Busch - 30.400Noah Gragson - 29.800Austin Cindric - 29.400Ty Dillon - 28.500Erik Jones - 28.500Carson Hocevar - 27.200Justin Haley - 26.800Austin Dillon - 26.200John Hunter Nemechek - 26.000Cole Custer - 25.300Zane Smith - 24.900Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.300Todd Gilliland - 20.600Ross Chastain - 18.000Group B:Alex Bowman - 16.500Josh Berry - 16.000Ty Gibbs - 14.100AJ Allmendinger - 13.500Bubba Wallace - 13.500Daniel Suarez - 13.300Michael McDowell - 9.800Tyler Reddick - 9.700Ryan Preece - 9.600Chris Buescher - 7.900Shane van Gisbergen - 4.300Joey Logano - 16.400Denny Hamlin - 16.400Chase Briscoe - 11.900Ryan Blaney - 9.700William Byron - 8.900Chase Elliott - 7.400Christopher Bell - 3.600Kyle Larson - 2.300