NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:59 GMT
NASCAR: South Point 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series playoff heads to Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long track, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Saturday, October 11, as the action of the season’s seventh playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying, followed by the Focused Health 302 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Sunday evening.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 87 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Garage Open

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET – 1 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (201 laps & 301.5 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.300
  2. Katherine Legge - 39.800
  3. Riley Herbst - 36.400
  4. Cody Ware - 33.900
  5. Brad Keselowski - 30.500
  6. Kyle Busch - 30.400
  7. Noah Gragson - 29.800
  8. Austin Cindric - 29.400
  9. Ty Dillon - 28.500
  10. Erik Jones - 28.500
  11. Carson Hocevar - 27.200
  12. Justin Haley - 26.800
  13. Austin Dillon - 26.200
  14. John Hunter Nemechek - 26.000
  15. Cole Custer - 25.300
  16. Zane Smith - 24.900
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.300
  18. Todd Gilliland - 20.600
  19. Ross Chastain - 18.000
Group B:

  1. Alex Bowman - 16.500
  2. Josh Berry - 16.000
  3. Ty Gibbs - 14.100
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 13.500
  5. Bubba Wallace - 13.500
  6. Daniel Suarez - 13.300
  7. Michael McDowell - 9.800
  8. Tyler Reddick - 9.700
  9. Ryan Preece - 9.600
  10. Chris Buescher - 7.900
  11. Shane van Gisbergen - 4.300
  12. Joey Logano - 16.400
  13. Denny Hamlin - 16.400
  14. Chase Briscoe - 11.900
  15. Ryan Blaney - 9.700
  16. William Byron - 8.900
  17. Chase Elliott - 7.400
  18. Christopher Bell - 3.600
  19. Kyle Larson - 2.300
Yash Soni

Edited by Yash Soni
