NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile oval track on Saturday (March 29) as the action of the season’s seventh weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Cook Out 400 main event on Sunday, March 29.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After Friday’s qualifying session at Martinsville, Connor Zilisch secured the pole, and the drivers will take part in the Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Martinsvillepredicted cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Martinsville Speedway:

Ad

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET – 9:15 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 131.5 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Martinsville will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

No. 50 Burt Myers No. 66 Casey Mears No. 51 Cody Ware No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 35 Riley Herbst No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 41 Cole Custer No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 8 Kyle Busch

Ad

Group B:

No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 43 Erik Jones No. 21 Josh Berry No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 38 Zane Smith No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 7 Justin Haley No. 22 Joey Logano No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 24 William Byron No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 45 Tyler Reddick No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 23 Bubba Wallace No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 5 Kyle Larson

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback