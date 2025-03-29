NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile oval track on Saturday (March 29) as the action of the season’s seventh weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Cook Out 400 main event on Sunday, March 29.
After Friday’s qualifying session at Martinsville, Connor Zilisch secured the pole, and the drivers will take part in the Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at 5 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday in Martinsvillepredicted cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Martinsville Speedway:
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Garage Open
8 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series
12:30 pm ET – 9:15 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series practice
3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 131.5 miles)
All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Martinsville will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.
Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:
Group A:
- No. 50 Burt Myers
- No. 66 Casey Mears
- No. 51 Cody Ware
- No. 77 Carson Hocevar
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
Group B:
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 24 William Byron
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
- No. 48 Alex Bowman
- No. 5 Kyle Larson
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.