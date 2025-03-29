  • home icon
  NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: NOCO 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile oval track on Saturday (March 29) as the action of the season’s seventh weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Cook Out 400 main event on Sunday, March 29.

After Friday’s qualifying session at Martinsville, Connor Zilisch secured the pole, and the drivers will take part in the Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Martinsvillepredicted cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET – 9:15 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 131.5 miles)

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Martinsville will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 50 Burt Myers
  2. No. 66 Casey Mears
  3. No. 51 Cody Ware
  4. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  5. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  6. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  7. No. 41 Cole Custer
  8. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  9. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  10. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  11. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  12. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  13. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  14. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  16. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  17. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  18. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  19. No. 8 Kyle Busch
Group B:

  1. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  2. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  3. No. 43 Erik Jones
  4. No. 21 Josh Berry
  5. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  6. No. 38 Zane Smith
  7. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  8. No. 7 Justin Haley
  9. No. 22 Joey Logano
  10. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  11. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  12. No. 24 William Byron
  13. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  14. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  15. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  16. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  17. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  18. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  19. No. 5 Kyle Larson

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
